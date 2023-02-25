All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event will have multiple event-exclusive Field Research tasks for you to complete in Pokémon Go. These event-exclusive Field Research tasks won’t appear for long, along with their limited-time rewards. You’ll want to grab these fast and determine which tasks you want to complete for the best rewards. This guide covers all Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Field Research tasks and their rewards in Pokémon Go.

Every Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event-exclusive Field Research task and reward in Pokémon GO

These Field Research tasks will only appear during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, which will happen in your local area from February 25 to 26. Once the event ends, the event-exclusive Field Research tasks will stop dropping from PokéStops and Gym dials, but if you have these tasks in your Field Research inventory, they can still be completed.

Related: All Spooky Scramble Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

These are all the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can complete and their rewards in Pokémon Go.