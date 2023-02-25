All Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Grab these Field Research tasks and earn their exclusive rewards.
The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event will have multiple event-exclusive Field Research tasks for you to complete in Pokémon Go. These event-exclusive Field Research tasks won’t appear for long, along with their limited-time rewards. You’ll want to grab these fast and determine which tasks you want to complete for the best rewards. This guide covers all Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Field Research tasks and their rewards in Pokémon Go.
Every Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event-exclusive Field Research task and reward in Pokémon GO
These Field Research tasks will only appear during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, which will happen in your local area from February 25 to 26. Once the event ends, the event-exclusive Field Research tasks will stop dropping from PokéStops and Gym dials, but if you have these tasks in your Field Research inventory, they can still be completed.
Related: All Spooky Scramble Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn
These are all the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can complete and their rewards in Pokémon Go.
- Catch five Fire-type Pokémon – 10 Mega Blaziken energy
- Catch five Grass-type Pokémon – 10 Mega Sceptile energy
- Catch five Water-type Pokémon – 10 Mega Swampert energy
- Evolved a Nincade – Shedinja encounter
- Make three Great Throws in a row – Sableye encounter
- Power up 10 Fire-type Pokémon – 10 Mega Blaziken energy
- Power up 10 Grass-type Pokémon – 10 Mega Sceptile energy
- Power up 10 Water-type Pokémon – 10 Mega Swampert energy
- Primal Surge: catch 10 Pokémon – 20 Poké Balls or 10 Ultra Balls
- Primal Surge: Earn a candy walking with your buddy – 1,500 Stardust
- Primal Surge: Hatch an egg – Surskit, Gulpin, or Cacnea encounter
- Primal Surge: Power up Ground-type Pokémon five times – Mudkip, Torchic, or Treecko encounter
- Primal Surge: Power up Water-type Pokémon five times – Mudkip, Torchic, or Treecko encounter
- Primal Surge: Win a Raid: Pikachu with a Brendan Hat or a Pikachu with a May Bow encounter
- Transfer five Pokémon – Shuppet encounter
- Use five berries to help catch Pokéon – Duskull encounter