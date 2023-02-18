All Spooky Scramble Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

During the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, there are a handful of scrambled Field Research tasks available for players to complete. The exact details for these Field Research tasks are scrambled, making figuring out what they are challenging. This guide will cover all Spooky Scramble Field Research tasks, unscrambling them, and list their rewards for the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event.

All Broken Text Field Research tasks answers and their rewards in Pokémon Go

There are four of these tasks that you can acquire for the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event. However, you won’t see the full answer when you receive the tasks. Instead, a majority of it will remain blank, and you’ll typically have to figure out what the missing letters how, and what task you need to complete.

These are the four tasks you need to do for all Spooky Scramble Field Research tasks.

Evolve a Ninacada – Shedninja encounter

Make three Great Curveball throws in a row – Sableye encounter

Transfer five Pokémon – Updating

Use five berries to help catch Pokémon – Updating

These are the decoded tasks you need to complete. You can only acquire these ones during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event and they’re likely tied to the Las Vegas in-person one. These tasks might seem difficult for players to read, but the broken text is intentional. The reason this is happening is Niantic is trying to have some fun with their traditional Field Research tasks rather than providing the answers to their players.

You can find these Field Research tasks for a limited time during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event. A similar set of Field Tasks could appear in the future if the community well receives these, but some players have wondered if their game is broken when they see this distorted text.