All Pokémon Legends: Arceus leaks, rumors, starter evolutions, explained

Leading up to the release of Pokémon’s first sandbox adventure game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, various leaks and rumors are already surrounding it. These leaks and rumors will only amp up and increase as we draw closer to the game’s January 28 launch to the Nintendo Switch. Here, we’re going to break down and share the more significant leaks surrounding the Arceus PokéDex, the starter Pokémon you can pick, the new Hisuian evolutions, and much more.

Many of this information will have come from information shared online by various leakers, and because of this, we highly recommend those who do not wish to be spoiled avoid this article. Additionally, much of this information must be taken with a grain of salt as it comes from leakers, and we do not have hands-on knowledge before the game is properly released.

Hisuian Pokémon forms

According to a handful of leakers, there will be a total of 17 Hisuian Pokémon forms appearing in the game. These forms will provide new looks and typing for several Pokémon. These spots include the starter form and its evolution. A handful of these forms have already been revealed, such as Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark, Hisuian Voltorb, Hisuian Growlithe, and a handful of others. Supposedly, leakers have hinted at a Hisuian Goodra form, along with the forms of the starter evolutions.

New forms:



H-Decidueye (Grass/Fighting)

H-Typhlosion (Fire/Ghost)

H-Samurott (Water/Dark)

H-Growlithe (Fire/Rock)

H-Arcanine (Fire/Rock)

H-Voltorb (Electric/Grass)

H-Electrode (Electric/Grass)

H-QuiIfish (Dark/Poison)

H-Sneasel (Poison/Fighting)

H-Lilligant (Grass/Fighting) — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 14, 2022

Starter Pokémon and final evolutions

The three starter Pokémon you can choose to begin your game with include Rowlett, Cyndaquill, or Oshawott. While they will continue to have their standard starting forms, they supposedly will receive unique Hisuian forms. Cyndaquill’s Typhlosion will seemingly be a Fire and Ghost-type, Rowlett’s Decidueye will supposedly be a Grass and Fighting-type, and Oshawott’s Samurott final evolution will supposedly be a Water and Dark-type Pokémon.

These forms will supposedly come with iconic appearances, which leakers might have already shared online.

Hisuian PokéDex size

Because Pokémon Legends will be a sandbox adventure game, the PokéDex is supposedly significantly smaller than in previous entries. Many of the leakers have allegedly shared the entire PokéDex through a Google drive format, and a total of 242 Pokémon entires make up all of it.

Time Travel

Someone received a physical copy of Pokémon Legends a full 10 days before the game releases and contacted a handful of leakers. The leakers shared several images provided by the individual who had the game. The starting introduction detailed that the protagonist supposedly was dragged into Acreus’ world beyond time and space. Many fans believe this is why Pokémon Legends takes place in Hisui, a region that will eventually become Sinnoh, hinting that some time travel is involved. The original images were posted on Twitter but were removed shortly after.

All of this information has been provided and shared through various leakers. We recommend taking this information with a grain of salt as we cannot confirm it ourselves. We’ll be getting our hands on Pokémon Legends: Arceus when it launches to the Nintendo Switch.