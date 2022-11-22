All potion effects in Potion Craft and how to make them

Potion Craft is a quirky game in which you aim to become the best alchemist in town by crafting potions with various effects to help the customers. The orders you’ll receive during the game vary from simple acid and fire potions to full-on levitation and necromancy potions, all of which come in several different tiers of quality. Each tier is more difficult to brew than the previous one and will require more time, ingredients, and better mixing techniques. In this guide, we will tell you about all of the potion effects in Potion Craft and how to make their potions in each tier.

All potion effects in Potion Craft

Acid

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Acid effect can be found to the left of Poison effect on the Alchemy Map. It will melt and decay anything in contact. There are three tiers of Acid effect, with the following recipes:

Weak Potion of Acid (Tier I): 5 Firebell + 5 Terraria Step 1: 2 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 3 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Firebell + Cauldron Step 7: 1 Terraria + Cauldron

Potion of Acid (Tier II): 2 Red Mushroom + 2 Firebell + 5 Terraria Step 1: 1 Red Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 2 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Firebell + Cauldron Step 5: 2 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Red Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 7: 1 Terraria + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Acid (Tier III): 3 Firebell + 6 Terraria Step 1: 2 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 2 Terraria + Mortar (finish at bottom-left bend) + Cauldron Step 3: 3 Terraria + Mortar (finish at bottom-left bend) + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Acid (Tier III): 2 Red Mushroom + 2 Firebell + 5 Terraria Step 1: 1 Red Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 2 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Firebell + Cauldron Step 5: 2 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Red Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 7: 1 Terraria + Cauldron + Ladle (used after completing the Tier II mix)

Strong Potion of Acid (Tier III): 3 Firebell + 3 Terraria + 1 Thronstick + 1 Brown Mushroom Step 1: 2 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Thronstick + Mortar (past left bend) + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Terraria + Mortar (past left path, towards bottom bend) + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 7: 1 Brown Mushroom + Cauldron + Ladle



Berserker

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Berserker effect can be found to the left from Explosion on the Alchemy Map. It is an effect that increases the strength and rage of the imbiber. This effect can be made in Tier III form, with a couple of recipes:

Strong Potion of Berserker (Tier III): 5 Firebell + 3 Windbloom Step 1: 2 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Firebell + Mortar (on the upturn) + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 2 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Berserker (Tier III): 2 Red Mushroom + 2 Sulphur Shelf + 1 Lava Root + 1 Thunder Thistle + 1 Windbloom Step 1: 1 Red Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Red Mushroom + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Sulphur Shelf + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Lava Root + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Sulfur Shelf + Mortar + Cauldron Step 7: 1 Thunder Thistle + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle



Bounce

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Bounce effect can be found up from Mana on the Alchemy Map. It is an effect that lets the user jump high. This effect comes in three tiers, with several recipes:

Weak Potion of Bounce (Tier I): 4 Windbloom + 2 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Waterbloom + Cauldron Step 5: 2 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron

Potion of Bounce (Tier II): 4 Windbloom + 2 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Waterbloom + Cauldron Step 5: 2 Windbloom + Mortar (keep using until it hitsTier II) + Cauldron

Potion of Bounce (Tier II): 4 Windbloom + 2 Waterbloom + 1 Firebell Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 2 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 3 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Firebell + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Bounce (Tier III): 4 Windbloom + 2 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar (about 80% of the way) + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar (about 80% of the way) + Cauldron Step 5: 2 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Bounce (Tier III): 4 Windbloom + 2 Waterbloom + 1 Firebell Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 2 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Firebell + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Bounce (Tier III): 2 Windbloom + 2 Waterbloom + 1 Thunder Thistle Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar (stop at about the highest bend) + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: Use Whirlpool + Ladle Step 5: 1 Thunder Thistle + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Bounce (Tier III): 1 Windbloom + 1 Lumpy Beet + 1 Thunder Thistle Step 1: 1 Thunder Thistle + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Lumpy Beet + Mortar (about 80% of the way) + Cauldron Step 3: Use Whirlpool + Ladle Step 4: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron



Charm

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Charm effect can be found up from Explosion on the Alchemy Map. It is an effect that makes the user more charming and agreeable. There are three tiers of this potion, with the following recipe:

Potion of Charm (Weak/Strong, Tiers I-III): 5 Windbloom + 4 Firebell + 1 Waterbloom (All tiers use the same recipe, the difference being in the stirring and use of the ladle in the last step, letting you choose which tier to make) Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Firebell + Mortar (finish at bottom-left bend) + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 7: 1 Firebell + Cauldron Step 8: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 9: 1 Windbloom + Mortar (finish at bottom-left bend) + Cauldron Step 10: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

(All tiers use the same recipe, the difference being in the stirring and use of the ladle in the last step, letting you choose which tier to make)

Explosion

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Explosion effect can be found to the left from Lighting on the Alchemy Map. This is the effect you need when you want things to go boom. There are three tiers of Explosion potions, with several recipes:

Weak Potion of Explosion (Tier I): 2 Windbloom + 3 Firebell Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Firebell + Mortar (finish at bottom-left bend) + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Firebell + Mortar (finish at bottom-left bend) + Cauldron

Potion of Explosion (Tier II): 3 Windbloom + 3 Firebell Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Firebell + Mortar (finish at bottom-left bend) + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Firebell + Mortar (finish at bottom-left bend) + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Windbloom + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Windbloom + Mortar (finish at about ¾ of the way) + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Explosion (Tier III): 2 Windbloom + 4 Firebell Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 2 Firebell + Mortar (finish at bottom-left bend) + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Firebell + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Explosion (Tier III): 3 Windbloom + 3 Firebell Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Firebell + Mortar (finish at bottom-left bend) + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Firebell + Mortar (finish at bottom-left bend) + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Windbloom + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Windbloom + Mortar (finish at about ¾ of the way) + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Explosion (Tier III): 2 Windbloom + 2 Firebell + 1 Sulphur Shelf Step 1: 1 Sulphur Shelf + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle



Fast Growth

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fast Growth effect can be found just below the center of the Alchemy Map. It is an effect that lets plants and trees grow faster. There are three tiers of this potion, with a few different recipes:

Weak Potion of Fast Growth (Tier I): 3 Terraria + 1 Waterbloom + 1 Firebell Step 1: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Cauldron Step 3: 2 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Firebell + Cauldron

Potion of Fast Growth (Tier II): 4 Terraria + 1 Waterbloom + 1 Firebell Step 1: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Cauldron Step 3: 2 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Firebell + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Terraria + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Fast Growth (Tier III): 4 Terraria + 1 Waterbloom + 1 Firebell Step 1: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Cauldron Step 3: 2 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Firebell + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Terraria + Cauldron (mix until it becomes Tier III)

Strong Potion of Fast Growth (Tier III): 2 Terraria + 1 Waterbloom + 1 Firebell + 1 Brown Mushroom Step 1: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Brown Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Firebell + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Fast Growth (Tier III): 1 Terraria + 1 Waterbloom + 1 Firebell + 2 Brown Mushroom Step 1: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 2 Brown Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle



Fire

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fire effect is located directly left of the center of the Alchemy Map. This hot and fiery effect has three tiers with several recipes:

Weak Potion of Fire (Tier I): 3 Firebell Step 1: 3 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron

Potion of Fire (Tier II): 3 Firebell + 1 Windbloom Step 1: 3 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Windbloom + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Fire (Tier III): 4 Firebell Step 1: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Firebell + Mortar (finish at bottom-left bend) + Cauldron Step 3: 2 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Fire (Tier III): 3 Firebell + 1 Windbloom Step 1: 3 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Windbloom + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Fire (Tier III): 2 Lava Root Step 1: 2 Lava Root + Mortar (finish just before full grind) + Cauldron + Ladle (if needed)

Strong Potion of Fire (Tier III): 2 Firebell + 1 Red Mushroom Step 1: 1 Firebell + Mortar (finish at bottom-left bend) + Cauldron Step 1: 1 Red Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 1: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Fire (Tier III): 3 Firebell + 1 Terraria Step 1: 1 Terraria + Mortar (use only before the right bend) + Cauldron + Ladle Step 2: 1 Firebell + Mortar (finish at half-way point) + Cauldron Step 3: 2 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle



Frost

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Frost effect is located directly right of the center of the Alchemy Map. This frosty effect has three tiers with a number of recipes:

Weak Potion of Frost (Tier I): 1 Terraria + 3 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Terraria + Cauldron Step 2: 3 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron

Potion of Frost (Tier II): 1 Terraria + 3 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Terraria + Cauldron Step 2: 3 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron (stop stirring when Tier II symbol appears)

Strong Potion of Frost (Tier III): 1 Terraria + 3 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Terraria + Cauldron Step 2: 3 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Frost (Tier III): 1 Terraria + 1 Waterbloom + 1 Tangleweed Step 1: 1 Terraria + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Tangleweed + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Frost (Tier III): 1 Terraria + 1 Tangleweed + 1 Ice Fruit Step 1: 1 Terraria + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Tangleweed + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Ice Fruit + Mortar (finish at about ¾ of the way) + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Frost (Tier III): 1 Terraria + 2 Tangleweed Step 1: 1 Terraria + Cauldron Step 2: 2 Tangleweed + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Frost (Tier III): 1 Dryad’s Saddle + 2 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Dryad’s Saddle + Cauldron Step 2: 2 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Frost (Tier III): 1 Green Mushroom + 2 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Green Mushroom + Mortar (finish at top-right bend) + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar (finish at bottom-left bend) + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle



Hallucinations

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Hallucinations effect is located to the right of Mana on the Alchemy Map. It is an effect that muddles both the mind and the senses. There are three tiers of potions for this effect, with the following recipes:

Weak Potion of Hallucinations (Tier I): 5 Windbloom + 5 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 2 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 3 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 7: 1 Windbloom + Cauldron

Potion of Hallucinations (Tier II): 5 Windbloom + 5 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 2 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 3 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 7: 1 Windbloom + Mortar (stop at leftmost bend) + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Hallucinations (Tier III): 5 Windbloom + 5 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 2 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 3 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 7: 1 Windbloom + Mortar (stop just before the leftmost bend) + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Hallucinations (Tier III): 2 Windbloom + 5 Waterbloom + 1 Thunder Thistle Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar (about ¾ of the way) + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Thunder Thistle + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 2 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar (about ¾ of the way) + Cauldron Step 7: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Hallucinations (Tier III): 2 Windbloom + 3Waterbloom + 1 Thunder Thistle + 2 Shadow Chanterelle Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar (about ¾ of the way) + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Thunder Thistle + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Shadow Chanterelle + Mortar (about ¾ of the way) + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Waterbloom + Cauldron Step 7: 1 Shadow Chanterelle + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle



Healing

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Healing effect is located at the lower-right of the center of the Alchemy Map and is the first potion effect learned during the tutorial. It is one of the most-requested potions, used in the healing of wounds and diseases. There are three tiers of this potion, with many recipes, including:

Weak Potion of Healing (Tier I): 1 Terraria + 1 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron

Potion of Healing (Tier II): 1 Terraria + 1 Marshroom Step 1: 1 Terraria + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Marshroom + Mortar + Cauldron

Potion of Healing (Tier II): 2 Terraria + 1 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Terraria + Cauldron

Potion of Healing (Tier II): 1 Terraria + 1 Waterbloom + 1 Goblin Shroom Step 1: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Goblin Shroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Terraria + Cauldron

Potion of Healing (Tier II): 1 Waterbloom + 1 Weirdshroom Step 1: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Weirdshroom + Mortar (only half-way) + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Healing (Tier III): 2 Terraria + 1 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Terraria + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Healing (Tier III): 1 Terraria + 1 Green Mushroom Step 1: 1 Green Mushroom + Mortar (stop just before full grind) + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Terraria + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Healing (Tier III): 1 Terraria + 1 Waterbloom + 1 Goblin Shroom Step 1: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Goblin Shroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Terraria + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Healing (Tier III): 1 Waterbloom + 1 Weirdshroom Step 1: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Weirdshroom + Mortar (only half-way) + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Healing (Tier III): 1 Waterbloom + 1 Brown Mushroom Step 1: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Brown Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Healing (Tier III): 1 Marshroom + 1 Brown Mushroom Step 1: 1 Marshroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Brown Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Healing (Tier III): 2 Green Mushroom Step 1: 1 Green Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Green Mushroom + Cauldron + Ladle



Invisibility

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Invisibility effect is located above Mana on the Alchemy Map. It is an effect that can be taken to be invisible from everything except the Magical Vision effect. You can mix this potion with the following recipes:

Potion of Invisibility (Tier II): 6 Windbloom + 4 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar (about ⅓ of the way) + Cauldron Step 2: 2 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Waterbloom + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 7: 1 Waterbloom + Cauldron Step 8: 2 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Potion of Invisibility (Tier II): 5 Windbloom + 2 Waterbloom + 2 Witch Mushroom Step 1: 2 Witch Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 2 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Waterbloom + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Windbloom + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Windbloom + Cauldron Step 8: 1 Waterbloom + Cauldron + Ladle



Levitation

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Levitation effect is located above Lightning on the Alchemy Map. It is an effect that provides the user with flight. There are the following two recipes for this mix:

Strong Potion of Levitation (Tier III): 5 Windbloom + 2 Firebell + 1 Witch Mushroom Step 1: 1 Firebell + Mortar (stop at the upper-right bend) + Cauldron Step 2: 4 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Witch Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Firebell + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Levitation (Tier III): 6 Windbloom + 2 Firebell + 1 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Firebell + Mortar (stop at the upper-right bend) + Cauldron Step 2: 4 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Windbloom + Mortar (stop about half-way) + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Firebell + Cauldron + Ladle



Libido

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Libido effect is located left of Poisoning on the Alchemy Map. It essentially functions as a love potion. There is only a single tier with a few recipes:

Strong Potion of Libido (Tier III): 6 Firebell + 2 Terraria Step 1: 2 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 2 Firebell + Mortar (about ¾ of the way) + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Terraria + Mortar (about ¾ of the way) + Cauldron + Ladle Step 5: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Libido (Tier III): 3 Firebell + 1 Terraria + 2 Red Mushroom + 1 Thornstick Step 1: 1 Red Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Firebell + Mortar (about ¾ of the way) + Cauldron Step 3: 2 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Red Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle Step 5: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Thornstick + Mortar + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Libido (Tier III): 4 Firebell + 2 Terraria + 1 Red Mushroom Step 1: 1 Red Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Firebell + Mortar (about ¾ of the way) + Cauldron Step 3: 2 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Terraria + Mortar (stop about half-way) + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 6: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron



Light

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Light effect is located about up and right from the center of the Alchemy Map. It is an effect that provides light similar to a lightbulb. There is only a single tier with a few recipes:

Strong Potion of Light (Tier III): 1 Windbloom + 2 Firebell Step 1: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Firebell + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Light (Tier III): 1 Windbloom + 1 Red Mushroom Step 1: 1 Red Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle Step 2: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Light (Tier III): 2 Sulphur Shelf Step 1: 1 Sulphur Shelf + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Sulphur Shelf + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle



Lightning

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lightning effect is located above the center of the Alchemy Map. It is an effect that evokes lightning bolts and electrocution. There are potions of Tier I and Tier III representing this effect, with a few recipes:

Weak Potion of Lightning (Tier I): 4 Windbloom + 1 Waterbloom + 1 Firebell Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle Step 6: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Lightning (Tier III): 3 Windbloom + 1 Waterbloom + 1 Firebell Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Firebell + Cauldron Step 5: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Lightning (Tier III): 1 Windbloom + 1 Shadow Chanterelle + 1 Firebell Step 1: 1 Shadow Chanterelle + Mortar (about ¾ of the way) + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: Use Whirlpool Step 4: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Lightning (Tier III): 1 Sulfur Shelf + 1 Shadow Chanterelle + 1 Thunder Thistle Step 1: 1 Sulfur Shelf + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Thunder Thistle + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Shadow Chanterelle + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle



Magical Vision

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Magical Vision effect is located to the right of Mana on the Alchemy Map. This effect lets the imbiber see hidden and magical things. There are a couple of useful recipes to make Tier III of this potion:

Strong Potion of Magical Vision (Tier III): 2 Windbloom + 4 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 3 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Waterbloom + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Windbloom + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Magical Vision (Tier III): 1 Windbloom + 3 Waterbloom + 1 Lumpy Beet Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 3 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Lumpy Beet + Mortar (only about 20% of the way) + Cauldron + Ladle



Mana

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Mana effect is located to the upper right from the center of the Alchemy Map. The user can recover their magical powers by drinking this potion. It is pretty easy to mix Tier III potions with these recipes:

Strong Potion of Mana (Tier III): 2 Windbloom + 2 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 2 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Mana (Tier III): 1 Windbloom + 1 Waterbloom + 1 Shadow Chanterelle Step 1: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Shadow Chanterelle + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Mana (Tier III): 2 Witch Mushroom Step 1: 2 Witch Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Mana (Tier III): 1 Windbloom + 1 Waterbloom + 1 Witch Mushroom Step 1: 1 Witch Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Windbloom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle



Necromancy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Necromancy effect is located to the right from Slow Down on the Alchemy Map. These evil potions can bring your reputation down but are also some of the most lucrative. So to make gold with it, follow these recipes:

Strong Potion of Necromancy (Tier III): 4 Marhsroom + 2 Earth Pyrite Step 1: 4 Marshroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Earth Pyrite + Mortar (about 90% grind) + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Earth Pyrite + Mortar (until fully aligned) + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Necromancy (Tier III): 6 Terraria + 4 Waterbloom + 1 Marshroom + 1 Green Mushroom Step 1: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 5 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Marshroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 4: 2 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle (until you hit the upper-inside part of the spiral) Step 5: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle Step 6: 1 Green Mushroom + Cauldron + Ladle Step 7: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle (until it aligns for Tier III)



Poisoning

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Poisoning effect is located down and left from the center of the Alchemy Map. Like it says on the tin, its primary function is to poison those who ingest it. It’s pretty easy to make, and getting Tier III is simple with a few recipes:

Strong Potion of Poisoning (Tier III): 1 Firebell + 1 Terraria + 1 Sulphur Shelf Step 1: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Sulphur Shelf + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Poisoning (Tier III): 1 Firebell + 1 Thornstick Step 1: 1 Firebell + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Thornstick + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Poisoning (Tier III): 1 Firebell + 2 Terraria Step 1: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Terraria + Mortar (until it reaches the top of the bottle icon) + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Terraria + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Poisoning (Tier III): 1 Terraria + 1 Red Mushroom Step 1: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 1 Red Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Poisoning (Tier III): 1 Firebell + 1 Goblin Shroom Step 1: 1 Goblin Shroom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle Step 2: 1 Firebell + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle



Rich Harvest

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Rich Harvest effect is located to the right of the center of the Alchemy Map. It helps the farmers with bountiful crops. There are a few recipes that can help you make this potion:

Strong Potion of Rich Harvest (Tier III): 3 Tangleweed + 1 Marshroom + 1 Witch Mushroom Step 1: 1 Marshroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 2 Tangleweed + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Witch Mushroom + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Tangleweed + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Rich Harvest (Tier III): 1 Terraria + 7 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Terraria + Cauldron Step 2: 6 Waterbloom + Mortar (about ¾ of the way) + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar (only half-way grind) + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Rich Harvest (Tier III): 1 Marshroom + 6 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Marshroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 6 Waterbloom + Mortar (about ¾ of the way) + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Rich Harvest (Tier III): 1 Terraria + 6 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Terraria + Mortar (about ¾ of the way) + Cauldron + Ladle Step 2: 2 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 3 Waterbloom + Mortar (about ¾ of the way) + Cauldron Step 4: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle



Sleep

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Sleep effect is located far right from Healing on the Alchemy Map. Its effect will put the drinker to sleep, and there are several recipes to make this potion:

Strong Potion of Sleep (Tier III): 1 Terraria + 5 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 2 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Waterbloom + Mortar (only about a quarter of the way) + Cauldron Step 4: 2 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle (if needed)

Strong Potion of Sleep (Tier III): 1 Weirdshroom + 4 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Weirdshroom + Mortar (about ⅔ of the way) + Cauldron Step 2: 4 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Sleep (Tier III): 2 Terraria + 4 Waterbloom Step 1: 1 Terraria + Mortar (stop before the last bend) + Cauldron + Ladle Step 2: 1 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 4 Waterbloom + Mortar + Cauldron

Strong Potion of Sleep (Tier III): 1 Green Mushroom + 2 Tangleweed + 1 Goblin Shroom Step 1: 1 Green Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 2: 2 Tangleweed + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Goblin Shroom + Cauldron + Ladle



Slow Down

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Slow Down effect is located directly down from the center of the Alchemy Map. It has a slowing effect on whatever it’s administered to. There are a couple of useful recipes to mix this potion:

Strong Potion of Slow Down (Tier III): 5 Terraria + 1 Goblin Shroom Step 1: 1 Goblin Shroom + Cauldron Step 2: 4 Terraria + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Terraria + Cauldron + Ladle

Strong Potion of Slow Down (Tier III): 1 Green Mushroom + 3 Brown Mushroom + 1 Dryad’s Saddle Step 1: 1 Green Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron + Ladle Step 2: 3 Brown Mushroom + Mortar + Cauldron Step 3: 1 Dryad’s Saddle + Mortar (about ¾ of the way) + Cauldron



Stone Skin

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Stone Skin effect is located below Poisoning on the Alchemy Map. This effect grants the user tock-hard skin. There are a few recipes to make this potion in the strongest tier: