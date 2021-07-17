All potions and recipes in Roblox Wacky Wizards

Roblox Wacky Wizards is a Roblox game revolving around brewing potions. There are a plethora of brewable potions available in the game, each providing different benefits and effects on consumption. Every potion has a different recipe and requires specific resources for brewing. We’ve put together a guide listing all the potions in Roblox Wacky Wizards and the ingredients required to brew them.

All potions and recipes

Potions in Roblox Wacky Wizards are divided into regular and premium potions. Ordinary or regular potions are brewed using free ingredients while premium potions contain at least one premium(requires Robux to purchase) ingredient.

Regular potions

Potion Name Ingredients Effect Speedy Giraffe Hoof Increases the speed of your character Squirting Rotten Sandwich You will poop till you respawn Noodley Pool Noodle You get long noodle arms Tiny Fairy Your character becomes small Flounder Fish Allows you to swim in both water and air. Floating Bird Allows you to leap further into the air. Explosive Dynamite After 3 seconds, your character is blown apart. Zombie Brain It transforms you into a zombie. Warty Spider Your character slowly develops warts. Camouflage Chameleon Your color changes according to the surroundings Giant Giant’s Ear Increases the size of your character Hot Chili Pepper It sets you ablaze and kills you. Beany Beans You’ll be transformed into a bean. Jandel Jandel’s Head It transforms you into Jandel. Foryxe Foryxe’s Head It transforms you into Foryxe Cleetus Cleetus’s Hat It transforms you into Cleetus Identity Theft You Transform into the person who concocted the potion Unresolved Size Fairy + Giant’s Ear Makes you bigger and smaller at random Enlarged Head Brain +Giant’s Ear Increases the size of your head Tiny Head Brain + Fairy Reduces the size of your head Tall Giraffe Hoof +Giant’s Ear causes you to become tall and slender Shrink Ray Chameleon + Fairy shrinks you to the point of death Leg Day Giraffe Hoof + Fairy provides you with small legs Wide Load Beans +Giant’s Ear It expands your physique. Iron Pool Noodle + Giant’s Ear Gives you the arms of a weightlifter Long Neck Giraffe Hoof + Pool Noodle It lengthens your neck Centipede Pool Noodle + Spider It transforms you into Centipede Digging Pool Noodle + Beans Transform into a worm Rocket Dynamite + Bird Transform into a flying rocket Bald Brain + Chili Pepper Sets your head and all of your belongings on fire Fire Walking Bird + Chili Pepper It enables you to walk on fire Fire Breathing Rotten Sandwich + Chili Pepper It allows you to breathe fire Swim Bird + Fish It allows you to swim in the air Mermaid Fairy + Fish Transform into a mermaid Puffed Beans + Fish Transform into a pufferfish Octo Giraffe Hoof + Spider + Fish Transform into a flying octopus Air Jumper Bird + Giraffe Hoof It allows you to do a double leap Bang Brain + Giant’s Ear + Dynamite It causes your skull to swell and explode Ticking Brain + Dynamite It causes your brain to smolder and burst Bouncy Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite It causes your feet to explode Firework Pool Noodle + Dynamite Launches you into the sky Exploding Squirts Rotten Sandwich + Dynamite Drop exploding poop Popping Beans + Dynamite You expand like a bubble and eventually explode Speckled Spider + Chameleon Grants you rainbow colored warts Ragdoll Brain + Rotten Sandwich You’ll fall over like a ragdoll Limp Pool Noodle + Rotten Sandwich Slide around the map limping Slowing Hoof Giraffe Hoof + Rotten Sandwich You walk slower Giant Squirts Giant’s Ear + Rotten Sandwich Drop a colossal poop Cloning Farts Fairy + Rotten Sandwich Your farts drop a clone of you Buirts Beans + Rotten Sandwich Your fart drop beans Invisible Brain + Chameleon You become invisible Invisible Head Brain + Chameleon + Brain Your head becomes invisible Legged Giraffe Hoof + Spider You get spider legs Minions Fairy + Spider Creates spider minions that will follow you around Ghostly Bird + Spider You become a ghost Banana Beans + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof + Fairy You become a massive gorilla Loong Head Brain + Beans You get long pinhead High-Heel Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof You wear high heels Doppelgänger You + Chameleon You can copy other players by touching them Headwards You + Brain Your head turns upside down Upside Down You + Brain + You You’ll walk on your head Wizard Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head Transform into a wizard Heatseeking Dynamite + Bird + Dynamite Transform into a heat seeking missile Sally Pool Noodle + Cleetus’s Hat You get a pink sally head Nuclear Dynamite + Giant’s Ear Transform into a nuclear bomb Levitate Bird + Fairy It allows you to levitate Skinny Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Fairy Transform into a skiny person Rolling You + Pool Noodle Puts you into a ball that rolls around Bouncy Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite + Beans Puts you into a ball that bounces around Crumbly Chameleon + Beans Crumble into beans Robux Robux You can click to throw Robux Empyreus Robux + Brain Produces a dominus Link Robux + You Transform into a Linkman Hat-Grower Robux + Giant’s Ea Increases the size of your head accessories Buxly Robux + Chameleon Transform into a pile of Robux Korblox Robux + Giraffe Hoof Removes your right leg Sketch Sketch Transform into a Sketch Jayingee Jayingee Transform into a Jayingee Flybux Robux + Bird Transform into a flying Robuc Poor Robux + Rotten Sandwich Become a homeless person Square Robux + Fish Transform into Mr. Krabs Mr. Rich Cyclops Eye Transform into Mr. Rich Golden Robux + Fairy You get coated in gold Premiumsalad Premiumsalad Transform into Premiumsalad Invert Witches Brew Negatively inverts the colors on your screen Vomit Witches Brew + Beans You vomit confetti Broom Witches Brew + Fairy You can fly around on a broom Pumpkin Witches Brew + Robux Your head becomes a pumpkin Detacher Witches Brew + Brain Places your head between your legs Crow Witches Brew + Bird Crows fly around you Smelling Witches Brew + Pool Noodle Makes you look like a witch with a huge nose Truck Witches Brew + Giant’s Ear You get butcheeks Glinda Witches Brew + You Transform into a witch Twitchy Witches Brew + Rotten Sandwich Your character will twitch Banging Warts Witches Brew + Dynamite You get explosive warts Ratty Witches Brew + Spider Transform into a rat Punchy Boxing Gloves You get boxing gloves Hot-punch Boxing Gloves + Chili Pepper You get flaming boxing gloves Gravity-punch Boxing Gloves + Bird You get anti-gravity boxing gloves Brains Punch Boxing Gloves + Brain You get brain boxing gloves Kaboom Boxing Gloves + Dynamite You get exploding boxing gloves Beanock Boxing Gloves + Beans You get beans instead of boxing gloves KnockPunch Boxing Gloves + Giant’s Ear You get giant boxing gloves

Premium potions

Potion Name Ingredients Effect Frozen Frozen Egg Slowly turn into an ice block God Zeus’s Beard You can strike lightning by clicking Rotation Hat of Gears You rotate in circles Leafy Magic Seed You turn into a tree 60’s Magic Seed + Fairy Wherever you walk, a flower grows Accelerating Zeus’s Beard + Giraffe Hoof The longer you run, the faster you will become Air Walk Bird + frozen Egg As you walk and jump, spawn blocks beneath you Boombox Hat of Gears + Zeus’s Beard Use a boombox to play music codes Bushy Magic Seed + Chameleon Transform into a green bush Dizzy Hat of Gears + Brain You get dizzy Fuse Hat of Gears + Dynamite Turn into a ticking timebomb Hard As Magic Seed + Chameleon + Hat of Gears Turn into a pile of rocks Headdle Hat of Gears + Giraffe Hoof + Brain Friends can ride on your head Human Flight Zeus’s Beard + Bird Fly around like Zeus Ice Frozen Egg + Chameleon Your character becomes transparent as ice Infectious Zeus’s Beard + Rotten Sandwich You can infect other players with warts Jetpack Hat of Gears + Bird You can fly with the help of Jetpack Saddle Hat of Gears + Giraffe Hoof Friends can ride on your back Shroom Magic Seed + Rotten Sandwich Wherever you walk, a Mushroom grows Statue Chameleon + Bird Other players will be turned into statues Slip Giraffe Hoof + Frozen Egg The surface becomes slippery and hard to walk on Stumped Magic Seed + Giraffe Hoof Get massive tree legs Sus Hat of Gears + Beans Turn into red sus from Among Us Unlucky Zeus’s Beard + Dynamite Lightning will strike you at any time Waterwalking Fish + Frozen Egg You can walk on water Rock Bender Magic Seed + Zeus’s Beard You can spawn rocks by clicking Teleportation Zeus’s Beard + Fairy Teleport to any location on the map Meteorite Zeus’s Beard + Beans You can spawn beans by clicking on the sky Flying Poo Hat of Gears + Bird + Rotten Sandwich Farts will fly around you Clone Army You + Magic Seed Your character’s clones are created Caveman You + Frozen Egg Turn into a caveman Size Controller Fairy + Giant’s Ear + Zeus’s Beard You can control your size Golden Tree Robux + Magic Seed Transform into a golden tree Bux-Walk Robux + Frozen Egg Turn into a caveman Throbux Robux + Hat of Gears You can throw Robux on people Goldify Robux + Fairy + Chameleon + Zeus’s Beard Other players turn into gold Death Witches Brew + Magic Seed Transform into a dead tree Floating Witches Brew + Hat of Gears You get a floating hat to wear Vehicle Wheel Transform into a human car Monster Wheel + Giant’s Ear Transform into a human monster truck Limo Wheel +Pool Noodle Transform into a human limo Teeny Wheely Wheel + Fairy Transform into a small car “Let’s Gooo” Wheel + Beans Transform into a DaBaby car Take-off Wheel + Bird Transform into a human airplane Kachow Wheel + Zeus’s Beard Transform into a Lightning McQueen Burning Car Wheel + Chili Pepper Transform into a Hot Wheels car Ant Wheel + Spider Transform into an ant car Rich Wheel + Robux Transform into a fancy racecar Explodespell Witches Brew + Beard You can shoot fireballs Frozen-hit Boxing Gloves + Frozen Egg You get frozen boxing gloves Shocking-hit Boxing Gloves + Zeus’s Beard You get electric boxing gloves

Players can keep a tab of every potion by checking the potion book from the home screen.