All potions and recipes in Roblox Wacky Wizards
Find out the recipe to every potion in Roblox Wacky Wizards.
Roblox Wacky Wizards is a Roblox game revolving around brewing potions. There are a plethora of brewable potions available in the game, each providing different benefits and effects on consumption. Every potion has a different recipe and requires specific resources for brewing. We’ve put together a guide listing all the potions in Roblox Wacky Wizards and the ingredients required to brew them.
All potions and recipes
Potions in Roblox Wacky Wizards are divided into regular and premium potions. Ordinary or regular potions are brewed using free ingredients while premium potions contain at least one premium(requires Robux to purchase) ingredient.
Regular potions
|Potion Name
|Ingredients
|Effect
|Speedy
|Giraffe Hoof
|Increases the speed of your character
|Squirting
|Rotten Sandwich
|You will poop till you respawn
|Noodley
|Pool Noodle
|You get long noodle arms
|Tiny
|Fairy
|Your character becomes small
|Flounder
|Fish
|Allows you to swim in both water and air.
|Floating
|Bird
|Allows you to leap further into the air.
|Explosive
|Dynamite
|After 3 seconds, your character is blown apart.
|Zombie
|Brain
|It transforms you into a zombie.
|Warty
|Spider
|Your character slowly develops warts.
|Camouflage
|Chameleon
|Your color changes according to the surroundings
|Giant
|Giant’s Ear
|Increases the size of your character
|Hot
|Chili Pepper
|It sets you ablaze and kills you.
|Beany
|Beans
|You’ll be transformed into a bean.
|Jandel
|Jandel’s Head
|It transforms you into Jandel.
|Foryxe
|Foryxe’s Head
|It transforms you into Foryxe
|Cleetus
|Cleetus’s Hat
|It transforms you into Cleetus
|Identity Theft
|You
|Transform into the person who concocted the potion
|Unresolved Size
|Fairy + Giant’s Ear
|Makes you bigger and smaller at random
|Enlarged Head
|Brain +Giant’s Ear
|Increases the size of your head
|Tiny Head
|Brain + Fairy
|Reduces the size of your head
|Tall
|Giraffe Hoof +Giant’s Ear
|causes you to become tall and slender
|Shrink Ray
|Chameleon + Fairy
|shrinks you to the point of death
|Leg Day
|Giraffe Hoof + Fairy
|provides you with small legs
|Wide Load
|Beans +Giant’s Ear
|It expands your physique.
|Iron
|Pool Noodle + Giant’s Ear
|Gives you the arms of a weightlifter
|Long Neck
|Giraffe Hoof + Pool Noodle
|It lengthens your neck
|Centipede
|Pool Noodle + Spider
|It transforms you into Centipede
|Digging
|Pool Noodle + Beans
|Transform into a worm
|Rocket
|Dynamite + Bird
|Transform into a flying rocket
|Bald
|Brain + Chili Pepper
|Sets your head and all of your belongings on fire
|Fire Walking
|Bird + Chili Pepper
|It enables you to walk on fire
|Fire Breathing
|Rotten Sandwich + Chili Pepper
|It allows you to breathe fire
|Swim
|Bird + Fish
|It allows you to swim in the air
|Mermaid
|Fairy + Fish
|Transform into a mermaid
|Puffed
|Beans + Fish
|Transform into a pufferfish
|Octo
|Giraffe Hoof + Spider + Fish
|Transform into a flying octopus
|Air Jumper
|Bird + Giraffe Hoof
|It allows you to do a double leap
|Bang
|Brain + Giant’s Ear + Dynamite
|It causes your skull to swell and explode
|Ticking
|Brain + Dynamite
|It causes your brain to smolder and burst
|Bouncy
|Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite
|It causes your feet to explode
|Firework
|Pool Noodle + Dynamite
|Launches you into the sky
|Exploding Squirts
|Rotten Sandwich + Dynamite
|Drop exploding poop
|Popping
|Beans + Dynamite
|You expand like a bubble and eventually explode
|Speckled
|Spider + Chameleon
|Grants you rainbow colored warts
|Ragdoll
|Brain + Rotten Sandwich
|You’ll fall over like a ragdoll
|Limp
|Pool Noodle + Rotten Sandwich
|Slide around the map limping
|Slowing Hoof
|Giraffe Hoof + Rotten Sandwich
|You walk slower
|Giant Squirts
|Giant’s Ear + Rotten Sandwich
|Drop a colossal poop
|Cloning Farts
|Fairy + Rotten Sandwich
|Your farts drop a clone of you
|Buirts
|Beans + Rotten Sandwich
|Your fart drop beans
|Invisible
|Brain + Chameleon
|You become invisible
|Invisible Head
|Brain + Chameleon + Brain
|Your head becomes invisible
|Legged
|Giraffe Hoof + Spider
|You get spider legs
|Minions
|Fairy + Spider
|Creates spider minions that will follow you around
|Ghostly
|Bird + Spider
|You become a ghost
|Banana
|Beans + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof + Fairy
|You become a massive gorilla
|Loong Head
|Brain + Beans
|You get long pinhead
|High-Heel
|Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Giraffe Hoof
|You wear high heels
|Doppelgänger
|You + Chameleon
|You can copy other players by touching them
|Headwards
|You + Brain
|Your head turns upside down
|Upside Down
|You + Brain + You
|You’ll walk on your head
|Wizard
|Jandel’s Head + Foryxe’s Head
|Transform into a wizard
|Heatseeking
|Dynamite + Bird + Dynamite
|Transform into a heat seeking missile
|Sally
|Pool Noodle + Cleetus’s Hat
|You get a pink sally head
|Nuclear
|Dynamite + Giant’s Ear
|Transform into a nuclear bomb
|Levitate
|Bird + Fairy
|It allows you to levitate
|Skinny
|Giraffe Hoof + Giant’s Ear + Fairy
|Transform into a skiny person
|Rolling
|You + Pool Noodle
|Puts you into a ball that rolls around
|Bouncy
|Giraffe Hoof + Dynamite + Beans
|Puts you into a ball that bounces around
|Crumbly
|Chameleon + Beans
|Crumble into beans
|Robux
|Robux
|You can click to throw Robux
|Empyreus
|Robux + Brain
|Produces a dominus
|Link
|Robux + You
|Transform into a Linkman
|Hat-Grower
|Robux + Giant’s Ea
|Increases the size of your head accessories
|Buxly
|Robux + Chameleon
|Transform into a pile of Robux
|Korblox
|Robux + Giraffe Hoof
|Removes your right leg
|Sketch
|Sketch
|Transform into a Sketch
|Jayingee
|Jayingee
|Transform into a Jayingee
|Flybux
|Robux + Bird
|Transform into a flying Robuc
|Poor
|Robux + Rotten Sandwich
|Become a homeless person
|Square
|Robux + Fish
|Transform into Mr. Krabs
|Mr. Rich
|Cyclops Eye
|Transform into Mr. Rich
|Golden
|Robux + Fairy
|You get coated in gold
|Premiumsalad
|Premiumsalad
|Transform into Premiumsalad
|Invert
|Witches Brew
|Negatively inverts the colors on your screen
|Vomit
|Witches Brew + Beans
|You vomit confetti
|Broom
|Witches Brew + Fairy
|You can fly around on a broom
|Pumpkin
|Witches Brew + Robux
|Your head becomes a pumpkin
|Detacher
|Witches Brew + Brain
|Places your head between your legs
|Crow
|Witches Brew + Bird
|Crows fly around you
|Smelling
|Witches Brew + Pool Noodle
|Makes you look like a witch with a huge nose
|Truck
|Witches Brew + Giant’s Ear
|You get butcheeks
|Glinda
|Witches Brew + You
|Transform into a witch
|Twitchy
|Witches Brew + Rotten Sandwich
|Your character will twitch
|Banging Warts
|Witches Brew + Dynamite
|You get explosive warts
|Ratty
|Witches Brew + Spider
|Transform into a rat
|Punchy
|Boxing Gloves
|You get boxing gloves
|Hot-punch
|Boxing Gloves + Chili Pepper
|You get flaming boxing gloves
|Gravity-punch
|Boxing Gloves + Bird
|You get anti-gravity boxing gloves
|Brains Punch
|Boxing Gloves + Brain
|You get brain boxing gloves
|Kaboom
|Boxing Gloves + Dynamite
|You get exploding boxing gloves
|Beanock
|Boxing Gloves + Beans
|You get beans instead of boxing gloves
|KnockPunch
|Boxing Gloves + Giant’s Ear
|You get giant boxing gloves
Premium potions
|Potion Name
|Ingredients
|Effect
|Frozen
|Frozen Egg
|Slowly turn into an ice block
|God
|Zeus’s Beard
|You can strike lightning by clicking
|Rotation
|Hat of Gears
|You rotate in circles
|Leafy
|Magic Seed
|You turn into a tree
|60’s
|Magic Seed + Fairy
|Wherever you walk, a flower grows
|Accelerating
|Zeus’s Beard + Giraffe Hoof
|The longer you run, the faster you will become
|Air Walk
|Bird + frozen Egg
|As you walk and jump, spawn blocks beneath you
|Boombox
|Hat of Gears + Zeus’s Beard
|Use a boombox to play music codes
|Bushy
|Magic Seed + Chameleon
|Transform into a green bush
|Dizzy
|Hat of Gears + Brain
|You get dizzy
|Fuse
|Hat of Gears + Dynamite
|Turn into a ticking timebomb
|Hard As
|Magic Seed + Chameleon + Hat of Gears
|Turn into a pile of rocks
|Headdle
|Hat of Gears + Giraffe Hoof + Brain
|Friends can ride on your head
|Human Flight
|Zeus’s Beard + Bird
|Fly around like Zeus
|Ice
|Frozen Egg + Chameleon
|Your character becomes transparent as ice
|Infectious
|Zeus’s Beard + Rotten Sandwich
|You can infect other players with warts
|Jetpack
|Hat of Gears + Bird
|You can fly with the help of Jetpack
|Saddle
|Hat of Gears + Giraffe Hoof
|Friends can ride on your back
|Shroom
|Magic Seed + Rotten Sandwich
|Wherever you walk, a Mushroom grows
|Statue
|Chameleon + Bird
|Other players will be turned into statues
|Slip
|Giraffe Hoof + Frozen Egg
|The surface becomes slippery and hard to walk on
|Stumped
|Magic Seed + Giraffe Hoof
|Get massive tree legs
|Sus
|Hat of Gears + Beans
|Turn into red sus from Among Us
|Unlucky
|Zeus’s Beard + Dynamite
|Lightning will strike you at any time
|Waterwalking
|Fish + Frozen Egg
|You can walk on water
|Rock Bender
|Magic Seed + Zeus’s Beard
|You can spawn rocks by clicking
|Teleportation
|Zeus’s Beard + Fairy
|Teleport to any location on the map
|Meteorite
|Zeus’s Beard + Beans
|You can spawn beans by clicking on the sky
|Flying Poo
|Hat of Gears + Bird + Rotten Sandwich
|Farts will fly around you
|Clone Army
|You + Magic Seed
|Your character’s clones are created
|Caveman
|You + Frozen Egg
|Turn into a caveman
|Size Controller
|Fairy + Giant’s Ear + Zeus’s Beard
|You can control your size
|Golden Tree
|Robux + Magic Seed
|Transform into a golden tree
|Bux-Walk
|Robux + Frozen Egg
|Turn into a caveman
|Throbux
|Robux + Hat of Gears
|You can throw Robux on people
|Goldify
|Robux + Fairy + Chameleon + Zeus’s Beard
|Other players turn into gold
|Death
|Witches Brew + Magic Seed
|Transform into a dead tree
|Floating
|Witches Brew + Hat of Gears
|You get a floating hat to wear
|Vehicle
|Wheel
|Transform into a human car
|Monster
|Wheel + Giant’s Ear
|Transform into a human monster truck
|Limo
|Wheel +Pool Noodle
|Transform into a human limo
|Teeny Wheely
|Wheel + Fairy
|Transform into a small car
|“Let’s Gooo”
|Wheel + Beans
|Transform into a DaBaby car
|Take-off
|Wheel + Bird
|Transform into a human airplane
|Kachow
|Wheel + Zeus’s Beard
|Transform into a Lightning McQueen
|Burning Car
|Wheel + Chili Pepper
|Transform into a Hot Wheels car
|Ant
|Wheel + Spider
|Transform into an ant car
|Rich
|Wheel + Robux
|Transform into a fancy racecar
|Explodespell
|Witches Brew + Beard
|You can shoot fireballs
|Frozen-hit
|Boxing Gloves + Frozen Egg
|You get frozen boxing gloves
|Shocking-hit
|Boxing Gloves + Zeus’s Beard
|You get electric boxing gloves
Players can keep a tab of every potion by checking the potion book from the home screen.