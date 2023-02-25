All Power Bomb Expansion locations in Metroid Prime Remastered

You won’t pick up the Power Bombs until quite late in Metroid Prime Remastered, but they’re an indispensable tool once you do have them, blasting open the way to all sorts of other areas and collectibles. The only downside is that you only start with 4, so they have to be used sparingly. Thankfully, there are a handful of Power Bomb Expansions hidden around the world of Tallon IV, each of which will give you an extra bomb to work with. Here’s where to find them, in the order that you’ll likely be able to encounter them.

Where to find all Power Bomb Expansions in Metroid Prime Remastered

Phazon Mines – Central Dynamo

Unless you’re busying yourself with some serious sequence breaking, this will be the first Power Bomb you pick up. It’s hidden in the depths of the Phazon Mines, and you’ll have to fight for it. The Cloaked Sentry Drone is guarding it, and you’ll need to take it down first. Its cloaking system means that you won’t be able to lock on to it, but if you can keep a steady hand you should still be able to take it down. Luckily you don’t need to scan it for 100% completion. Charged shots of the Wave Beam will stun it momentarily, allowing you to fire a few Missiles off. Alternatively, if you’ve already picked up the Wavebuster Beam Combo, you can unload that to finish off the Drone in no time, since it automatically targets enemies.

Once the Drone is down, roll into the hole that’s opened up and navigate the electric maze to pick up your first Power Bomb.

Chozo Ruins – Magma Pool

The Magma Pool can be found off the Ruined Fountain, and will require the Varia Suit to even set foot inside. Even once you have that, there’s not much to be done here until you have the Grapple Beam. Once you do, swing over to the other side and lay a Power Bomb to break down the Bendezium wall here and find another expansion, along with a piece of Chozo Lore.

Magmoor Caverns – Warrior Shrine

If you’re the exploratory type, you’ll likely have come across the Warrior Shrine already — it’s where the Artifact of Strength is located, but this room hides another secret too. Use a Power Bomb on the dais where the Artifact previously sat and you’ll blow open a tunnel which you can roll into in Morph Ball mode. This will drop you down into an upper chamber in the Fiery Shores room, and give you an extra Power Bomb to boot.

Phendrana Drifts – Phendrana’s Edge/Security Cave

Phendrana’s Edge is an imposingly tall room at the southernmost tip of the snowy Phendrana Drifts. Make your way here and then use the Grapple Beam to make your way to the very top of the room. There, you’ll be able to latch onto a passing Glider with your Grapple Beam to swing across to a Morph Ball tunnel which will deliver into the Security Cave, the resting place of the next Power Bomb Expansion.

Phendrana Drifts – Ice Ruins West

You’ll pass through Ice Ruins West on your first forays into Phendrana, but even if you notice the ice blocking off access to this Power Bomb upgrade, you’re unlikely to be able to do much about it. Much later on, when you’ve come into possession of the Plasma Beam, return to this room and investigate the roof of the structure in the northeastern corner of the room. Melt the ice with the Plasma Beam, drop down, and the Power Bomb Expansion will be yours.