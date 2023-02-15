If you’ve been playing Metroid Prime Remastered for a little bit, you may have encountered seemingly impassable obstacles that your Scan Visor will tell you are made of a material called Bendezium. At first these blockages might seem all but indestructible, but rest assured, there’s still a way through them. Here’s how to get them out of your way.

How to destroy Bendezium in Metroid Prime Remastered

There aren’t that many Bendezium obstacles in the game, but the ones that do exist hide some nice secrets, so it’s worth learning how to get through them. You’ll first see them in some early- and mid-game areas like the Chozo Ruins and Magmoor Caverns, but you won’t be able to pass them until much later in the game, so make a mental note of their locations so you can come back and reap the rewards.

To break through Bendezium, you’ll need the Power Bomb upgrade, which you won’t get until late in the game once you hit the Phazon Mines. These explosives are in short supply, too — you only start with three, and each expansion will only get you one extra to work with — so you’ll need to make them count.

How to get the Power Bombs in Metroid Prime Remastered

The Power Bombs can be found in the Phazon Mines, a late-game area accessed through the Crashed Frigate found in the Tallon Overworld. The frigate can only be fully explored with the Gravity Suit, found in the latter stages of Phendrana Drifts.

Once in the Phazon Mines, make your way to the Central Dynamo, where you will need to face off against the Cloaked Drone, a tricky invisible boss. It’s a tough fight, but if you’ve picked up the Wavebreaker you can use that to finish the drone off quickly. After beating the Cloaked Drone, solve the Morph Ball puzzle to get the Power Bomb.