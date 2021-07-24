All powerups and abilities in Muck
Power up and escape Muck
On the mad island of Muck, there’s a lot of surprises to go around- and, mercifully, some of them are rather pleasant. The powerups you can find in Muck will raise your stats, give you special abilities, and make it much, much easier to survive and escape.
Common (Black) Powerups
- Blue Pill: Buffs Shield Capacity. +10 Shield Capacity. Shields regenerate at about 10 shield per second afer 3 seconds of not taking damage.
- Red Pill: Buffs Health. +10 Max Health.
- Peanut Butter: More Stamina. Decreases the players stamina loss, allowing you to sprint longer.
- Dumbbell: +10 Strength.
- Broccoli: +Health Regen slightly.
- Sneakers: +Movement Speed.
- Orange Juice: +Attack Speed
- Jetpack: +Jump Height
- Robin Hood Hat: Makes you better with bows. Faster draw speed, higher arrow velocity, more arrow damage. Very helpful vs the final boss.
- Spooo Bean. Hunger drains slower.
Rare (Blue) Powerups
- Juice: +Attack Speed on Critical Hits. Synergizes really well with Wyvern’s Tooth, which has the highest base attack speed in the game.
- Dracula: Increases max HP per kill, up to 40HP per Dracula collected.
- Janniks Frog: Gives you an extra jump. Stacks with additional Janniks Frogs. Pairs well with the Jetpack. Add a bow for even more hijinks.
- Piggy Bank: More loot dropped from enemies and resources.
- Bulldozer: Chance to knockback enemies. Possible to Stunlock with multiple Bulldozers.
- Horseshoe: Increases Critical Strike chance. Pairs really well with Juice.
Legendary (Gold) Powerups
- Sniper Scope: Gives a chance on hit to deal chunky damage. Pairs really well with Wyvern Tooth.
- Knuts Hammer: Gives a chance to do Lightning Damage. Sometimes causes attacks to hit twice.
- Wings of Glory: Bonus damage while falling, great with Jetpack and Janniks Frog.
- Berserk: Increases your strength as your health lowers.
- Adrenaline: Increases Attack Speed, Speed, and Stamina when below 30% health.
- Checkered Shirt: Increases damage to resources, making them faster to collect.
- Enforcer: Adds more damage the faster you go. This includes while falling, making it a dangerous item to pair with Sneakers, Wings of Glory, Jetpack, or Janniks Frog.