All powerups and abilities in Muck

On the mad island of Muck, there’s a lot of surprises to go around- and, mercifully, some of them are rather pleasant. The powerups you can find in Muck will raise your stats, give you special abilities, and make it much, much easier to survive and escape.

Common (Black) Powerups

Blue Pill: Buffs Shield Capacity. +10 Shield Capacity. Shields regenerate at about 10 shield per second afer 3 seconds of not taking damage.

Red Pill: Buffs Health. +10 Max Health.

Peanut Butter: More Stamina. Decreases the players stamina loss, allowing you to sprint longer.

Dumbbell: +10 Strength.

Broccoli: +Health Regen slightly.

Sneakers: +Movement Speed.

Orange Juice: +Attack Speed

Jetpack: +Jump Height

Robin Hood Hat: Makes you better with bows. Faster draw speed, higher arrow velocity, more arrow damage. Very helpful vs the final boss.

Spooo Bean. Hunger drains slower.

Rare (Blue) Powerups

Juice: +Attack Speed on Critical Hits. Synergizes really well with Wyvern’s Tooth, which has the highest base attack speed in the game.

Dracula: Increases max HP per kill, up to 40HP per Dracula collected.

Janniks Frog: Gives you an extra jump. Stacks with additional Janniks Frogs. Pairs well with the Jetpack. Add a bow for even more hijinks.

Piggy Bank: More loot dropped from enemies and resources.

Bulldozer: Chance to knockback enemies. Possible to Stunlock with multiple Bulldozers.

Horseshoe: Increases Critical Strike chance. Pairs really well with Juice.

Legendary (Gold) Powerups