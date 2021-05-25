All Prize Tracker rewards for the second Arenas Flash Event in Apex Legends

After a not-so-eventful first Arenas Flash Event, the second one has come to Apex Legends with a whole lot more to offer. Unlike in its prior counterpart, there are limited-time cosmetics for this event, but there are still also a bunch of battle pass star rewards. It is clear that this flash events are both low-key a way to balance out the steeper battle pass system, and also encourage players to play the new arenas game mode. Let’s take a look at everything from the second Arenas Flash Event.

Prize Tracker Rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three limited-time skins for this event: one for Wattson, one for Bloodhound and one for the EVA-8 Auto shotgun. In addition to these positive improvements to the last track, players can also get more battle pass stars and an Epic Apex Pack.

Bright Plumage (5,000 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kawaii Voltage (3,000 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Playing Koi (2,000 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Apex Packs

Screenshot by Gamepur

1 Apex Pack (1,500 points)

1 Epic Apex Pack (4,000 points)

Crafting Metals

25 Crafting Metals (250 points)

Battle Pass Tracker