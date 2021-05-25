All Prize Tracker rewards for the second Arenas Flash Event in Apex Legends
New limited-time cosmetics are here.
After a not-so-eventful first Arenas Flash Event, the second one has come to Apex Legends with a whole lot more to offer. Unlike in its prior counterpart, there are limited-time cosmetics for this event, but there are still also a bunch of battle pass star rewards. It is clear that this flash events are both low-key a way to balance out the steeper battle pass system, and also encourage players to play the new arenas game mode. Let’s take a look at everything from the second Arenas Flash Event.
Prize Tracker Rewards
There are three limited-time skins for this event: one for Wattson, one for Bloodhound and one for the EVA-8 Auto shotgun. In addition to these positive improvements to the last track, players can also get more battle pass stars and an Epic Apex Pack.
Bright Plumage (5,000 points)
Kawaii Voltage (3,000 points)
Playing Koi (2,000 points)
Apex Packs
- 1 Apex Pack (1,500 points)
- 1 Epic Apex Pack (4,000 points)
Crafting Metals
- 25 Crafting Metals (250 points)
Battle Pass Tracker
- 10 Battle Pass Stars (500 points)
- 3 Battle Pass Stars (750 points)
- 10 Battle Pass Stars (1,000 points)
- 3 Battle Pass Stars (1,250 points)
- 10 Battle Pass Stars (2,500 points)
- 3 Battle Pass Stars (3,500 points)