The Psychic Spectacular 2022 event has returned to Pokémon Go, with multiple Psychic-type Pokémon appearing throughout the game. If you’ve been looking to add these Pokémon to your collection, or need to catch them for Special Research, now’s a good time to find them in the wild or as Field Research tasks. There are multiple you can earn, giving you several worthwhile Pokémon encounters as rewards. This guide covers all Psychic Spectacular 2022 event-exclusive Field Research tasks in Pokémon Go.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks for Psychic Spectacular 2022

You can earn these event-exclusive Field Research tasks by going to Poké Stops or visiting Gyms. So long as you have enough room for them, you can receive the Field Research task and complete it anytime. The event-exclusive ones will have a distinct banner around them, making them easy to spot.

These are all event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can receive and complete during the Psychic Spectacular 2022 event.

Make five Curveball throws – Elgyem encounter

Make five Curveball throws in a row – Chimecho encounter

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms – Baltoy encounter

Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms – Hypno encounter

It’s an excellent light event this time around for Field Research tasks. Of the ones available, giving for the Curveball throws might be a good idea, mainly because these go well with the Timed Research task, which features you earning completions for landing Curveball throws. For every five you complete, up to 42, you receive a chance to get an Elgyem encounter. For those who are looking to add this Pokémon to their collection, or want an opportunity maybe to catch the new shiny version of this Pokémon, this will be a good way to go about it.