Can you catch a shiny Elgyem in Pokémon Go? – September 6, 2022

Elgyem is one of the more difficult Psychic-type Pokémon to catch in Pokémon Go. It only appears occasionally, and it typically makes an appearance as a boosted spawn in events, or you can hatch it from an egg. It doesn’t appear too often, making it a troubling Pokémon to add to your collection. The same goes for this Pokémon’s shiny version. Can you catch a shiny Elgyem in Pokémon Go?

Does Elgyem have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that Elgyem does have a shiny version in the mobile game. The shiny version was added for the Psychic Spectacular 2022 event. It also featured an increased spawn rate during the event, giving everyone the chance for another opportunity to catch it. For the event, Elgyem will appear in the wild and have a chance to spawn in 7km eggs. Both have a small chance of offering a shiny version, but they are difficult to find.

There are small differences between Elgyem’s normal version and the shiny one. The normal version will have green eyes, whereas the shiny version will have bright pink ones. The same goes for Elgyem’s evolved form, Beheeyem. The only difference between this version is a normal Beheeyem will have emerald eyes and hands, whereas the shiny version will have blue ones. The differences are extremely subtle.

The Psychic Spectacular 2022 event will be from September 6 to 12. Following these dates, Elgyem will return to the wild, which will be much more difficult to locate. We can expect to see it again for other Psychic-related events, but it will be difficult Pokémon for you to encounter outside of any event. You may want to check out any Pokémon Go-related event to see if Elgyem is featured, giving you another opportunity to encounter a shiny version.