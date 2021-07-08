All races in Ashes of Creation

With so many classes to pick from in Ashes of Creation, there are several character creation options for you to pick from. Among the character creation choices are several races for you to pick from. When picking from the races in Ashes of Creation, there are no characteristics that modify your character’s stats, so they are purely aesthetic, and any choice you make should not influence your class choice.

These are all of the races you can play as in Ashes of Creation.

Aela Humans

The Aela Humans is broken up into the Kaelar and the Vaelune. The Aela Humans are the most human-looking of the species in Ashes of Creation, whereas the other races are

Kaelar

The Kaelar humans have unwavering loyalty to those they trust and call friends, making them hearty people capable of meeting any challenge that steps in front of them and overcome any foe, despite the obstacles ahead of them. Many of the Kaelar’s empire and homes were created with a medieval European appearance, giving them a traditional fantasy story.

Vaelune

The Vaelune humans are a people who started in the desert and have become accustomed to the harsh realities of the sweltering climate. The empire where they started had few resources to call their own, but due to the citizens learning how to trade with visitors and outsiders cleverly, they developed a monumental and prosperous empire.

Dünzenkell Dwarves

The Dünzenkell Dwarves are broken up into the Dünir and the Niküa.

Dünir

The Dünir are the traditional Dwarves that you’ve read from any of the run-of-the-mill fantasy settings. They live under the mountains, forge fantastic weapons, and are incredible smiths to create phenomenal gear and defenses.

Niküa

The Niküa Dwarves are unable to remain underground for wrong. They prefer to stray away from their Dünir cousins and are far more at home above ground, attempting to increase their prestige to move up through the family hierarchy.

Kaivek Orcs

The Kaivek Orcs are broken up into the Ren’kai and Vek.

Ren’kai

The Ren’Kai Orcs are a spiritual group that attempts to keep themselves centered and focused on controlling their emotions. However, when they unleash their inner rage, few can withstand their onslaught of attacks and are capable of holding them back. So long as they remain focused on their inner spirit, the Ren’kai are extremely kind.

Vek

The Vek Orcs have their eyes on the stars and the heavens above. They seek a life beyond the world they were born in, attempting to learn prophecies and seek counsel in the stars to learn how their wars will go. One might say they have their heads in the clouds far too much. But by being so familiar with the stars, they are excellent navigators on ships.

Pyrian Elves

The Pyrian Elves are broken up into the Empyrean and Py’rai.

Empyrean

The Empyrean Elves are extremely war-like, with a capable military force and a strict structure throughout their society. Therefore, those who desire to become this race are likely to have to a precise focus on their goals and intend to see them come to fruition.

Py’rai

The Py’rai Eleves are one with nature but the more terrifying and relentless side. Despite being a tune with the earth, they can unleash deadly wars against those that cross them. But, unfortunately, their foes have also discovered that many rarely take any prisoners back with them.

Tulnar

The Tulnar race are made up of a variety of races. Unlike the other ones in Ashes of Creation, the Tulnar does not have any choices. Instead, players will be able to pick from various choices and customize their Tulnar characters, making them appear humanoid, mammalian, or reptilian. They appear to have some of the most diverse character creation options.