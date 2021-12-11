All Ransom Keep collectibles in Halo Infinite

Ransom Keep is one of many self-contained bases across Halo Infinite that initiates a side mission. In this case, reaching Ransom Keep tasks you with exposing and destroying the various fusion reactors scattered around the area. Once completed, Ransom Keep is added as a fast travel location.

Beyond this optional mission, Ransom Keep also contains a few collectibles. There are five collectibles in in total: one spartan core and four audio logs split down the middle between Banished and Spartan logs. Our guide below will help you 100% the location.

Spartan Core

Screenshot by Gamepur

The sole spartan core is just along the outer edges of Ransom Keep. There’s a bridge that extends nearby one of the fusion reactors you were tasked with destroying when discovering the location. This bridge connects the fusion reactor to an area still just barely within the limits of Ransom Keep with a destroyed ship in the corner and some ammo caches. The spartan core is hidden in plain sight among a bunch of containers leaning against the metallic shelf-like structure pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Audio Log #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

This audio log is found in the pocket of Ransom Keep that connects to the spartan core. From the spartan core’s location, follow the bridge and make a right. You’ll find the audio log resting against an identical shelf-like structure to the one the spartan core was found at.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Audio Log #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

After grabbing this first audio log, turn left and exit the little self-contained section of fusion reactors. There are two small buildings in front of this section of Ransom Keep that are connected. The audio log can be found near the entrance to this conjoined building laying against the wall to the left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Audio Log #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to the spartan core. Along its right side, you’ll notice a massive rocky structure overlooking Ransom Keep with some light sources attached to it. Use your grappleshot to reach its peak. The audio log is in front of a massive tree log on top of a crate, adjacent to another crate with an MK5O.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Audio Log #4

Screenshot by Gamepur

Drop back down to ransom keep next to the spartan core you used as the starting point for finding the previous audio log. Rather than angling your camera upward, move toward the narrow path just ahead of the spartan core. This path extends far enough out from Ransom Keep’s center that it’s probably the single collectible you’re missing after having scoured the area extensively. The audio log is on the ground at the end of this path in front of what looks to be a destroyed and overturned Razorback.