All React Tech and how they work in Rainbow Six Extraction

You and your teammates in Rainbow Six Extraction will want to use every tool available to you to assault the Archæan in the infected areas you infiltrate. Not only do you have your guns and abilities at the ready, but each operator can take with them a handful of React Tech gear or explosives to provide you an additional advantage. This guide will cover all React Tech and how they each work in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Each operator can only take two React Tech with them on any mission. One can be an explosive and the other a piece of gear.

These are all React Tech you can select from before a mission.

Ammo Satchel: Deploy with 50 percent more ammuniton for your primary and secondary weapons only.

Anabolic Accelerant: Boost your health slowly up by a maximum of 50.

Arc Mine: Place forward-blasting mine, chaining attacks between targets within seven meters of each other.

Body Armor: Reduces 20 percent damage during a mission, but you lose your body armor when downed. REACT Tech Supply Cases replenishes and reapplies body armor.

Claymore: A forward-blasting mine that detonates when triggered by Archæan movement.

Explosive Harness: Increase your explosive carrying capacity and deploy with three additional REACT Explosives.

Field Wall: Deploy a six-meter wide field wall, blocking and protecting your squad from all projectiles. This does not block friendly bullets.

Fragmentation Grenade: Throwable grenade with a four-secnd fuse timer, damaging a six-meter raidus. You can carry three of them.

Glue Grenade: Slow down Archæans within 10 meters. You can carry three of them.

Impact Grenade: A throwable grenade that detonates on impact in a seven-meter raidus. You can carry four of them.

Nitro Cell: Plant or throw this device at a location to damage a large area, remotely detonating it. You can carry two of them.

Paralysis Grenade: Throwable grenade that detonates on impact, stunning Archæans for five seconds. You can carry three of them.

React Laser: Dissolves the Sprawl present in an area when aiming on it. It will go on the front barrel of your weapon. This weapon unlocks at Milestone 25 for all operators. You can swap between your REACT Laser and your REACT UV Light.

Recon Drone: A recon drone that you drive around to scan an area to learn the location of objectives, Archæans, or supply cases. The drone recharges after 30 seconds, or you can grab another at REACT Tech Supply Cases.

Recon Vapor Device: Use this device to scan for all nearby Archæans for 45 seconds, allowing you to find any cloaked enemies. You can carry three of them.

Revive Kit: You can use this device to revive yourself after being knocked down by DBNO one time. You can resupply this item at REACT Tech Supply Cases.

Scan Grenade: A throwable grenade that scans nearby Archæans, clocked Archæans, and objectives within 12-meters. These items are scanned for 30 seconds. You can carry four of them.

Scan Mine: Scan Archæans in a short range, deploying mines to cover a six meter area. These can scan cloaked Archæans. You can carry three of them.

Smoke Grenade: Use smoke grenades to cover you and your teammates with smoke for 15 seconds. You can carry three of them.

Stun Grenade: A throwable grenade that stuns Archæans within a small area. You can carry three of them.

XR Recon Drone: Automatically scann Archæans, objectives, and supply cases through surfaces within eight-meters of the XR Recon Drone. It works similr to the standard Recon Drone.

You’ll want to communicate with your squad before a mission to figure out the best tools for the job. In contrast, it helps to have a diverse set of gear and explosives, doubling up on some beneficial choices if also a good idea, so long as everyone communicates with each other.