All Redoubt of Sundering collectible locations in Halo Infinite

The Redoubt of Sundering is home to five collectibles that you can find in Halo Infinite. In total, you are looking for one Spartan Core, two UNSC audio logs, and two Banished audio logs. These items are scattered about, but first, you will need to contend with a bunch of enemies. Here are where the collectibles are located in the Redoubt of Sundering in Halo Infinite.

The Redoubt of Sundering is located on the western edge of the map. It is southeast of FOB Echo and northeast of The Tower. Check the map above for reference if you don’t have it unlocked on your map.

The first UNSC audio log can be found outside the wall of the Redoubt of Sundering. You will be on the northern edge of the compound. The UNSC audio log can be found on a small cliff that is about the same height as the wall.

For the second UNSC audio log, head to the building where you rescue the squad leader. Instead of going into the building, run onto the wall of the compound. Pay attention to the nearby cliff. You will see a cave entrance. Run inside and you will spot the audio log leaning against the wall of the cave.

The first Banished audio log is found in the lower portion of the compound. Located the large drop container down the hill from where you rescue the squad leader. Inside will be some ammo reserves along with the audio log.

For the second Banished audio log, head to the building where you rescue the squad leader. Go inside the and the audio log will be on the right side leaning against some containers.

For the Spartan Core, head to the left of the building where you rescue the squad leader. Instead of going on the compound wall, jump down the cliff to the lower portion of the compound. You will spot the Spartan Core tucked away behind some crates near a few ammo reserves.