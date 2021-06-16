All Regigigas weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Regigigas is returning to Pokémon Go in five-star raids for a limited time during the solstice-themed event starting on June 17. You only have until June 20 to defeat it and capture this Pokémon before it disappears again, and what’s better is you have a chance to capture its shiny version, if you’re lucky. The only way to catch this legendary Pokémon is by defeating it in a five-star raid, and you’re going to need a few friends to help you out.

All Regigigas weaknesses

Regigigas is a Normal-type Pokémon. It’s only going to be weak to Fighting-type attacks, and it is resistant to Ghost-type moves. You primarily want to focus on using many of the Fighting-type Pokémon featured in Pokémon Go, which means these choices are going to be very heavy glass cannons, capable of dealing a lot of damage to Regigigas, but they can’t take too much themselves. You’ll need to find a balance of picking a handful of glass cannons, and a few bulky options.

The best Pokémon to counter Regigigas

The best Pokémon to use against Regigigas to counter it is Lucario, Conkeldurr, and Machamp.

Lucario is a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon. Because it’s a Steel-type, it’s a bit more durable than most of the other Fighting-type Pokémon, but it does not lack any of their power. It still has access to a variety of Fighting-type moves, making it equally deadly, and durable, against Regigigas when fighting it in the five-star raid. The best moveset to teach Lucario is the fast move counter, and the charged moves aura sphere and power-up punch.

Next we have Conkeldurr, another powerful Fighting-type Pokémon capable of punching a hole through Regigigas and dealing a large amount of damage. While strong, it is definitely on the glass cannon side of the coin. Although, while its defenses are significantly lower than its attack power, it has a decent amount of stamina to keep it fighting. The best moveset you can teach Conkeldurr is the fast move counter, and the charged moves dynamic punch and focus blast.

The final highly recommended Pokémon to use against Regigigas is Machamp, a Fighting-type Pokémon. When anyone thinks of a Fighting-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go, Machamp comes to mind. It’s a powerhouse of strength in both PvE and PvP battles, making it one of the better Pokémon to use in this encounter. The best moveset to teach Machamp is the fast move counter, and the charged moves dynamic punch and close combat.

You need a full team of six Pokémon to use against Regigigas during a five-star raid. These are other Pokémon that we’re going to recommend you consider using to fill out the rest of your roster.

Alakazam

Blaziken

Breloom

Cobalion

Gallade

Hariyama

Heracross

Landorus Therian

Sawk

Sirfetch’d

Toxicroak

After defeating Regigigas has been defeated, you’ll have a chance to capture it based on your performance in the raid. You do have a chance to capture a shiny version of this Pokémon.