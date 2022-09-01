All returning stages and zones in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is a step in a new direction for everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog, but that doesn’t mean some classic locations won’t be explored. When you enter Cyber Space, you will be put in linear levels that commonly bring back memories of previous games in the series. Here are all of the returning stages and zones in Sonic Frontiers.

Every returning level in Sonic Frontiers from older games

Green Hill Zone

Image via Sega

Green Hill Zone has been a bit overused by Sega recently. While it is unquestionably the most iconic zone, being the first Sonic the Hedgehog level ever, we have also recently seen it in Sonic Generations, Sonic Mania, and Sonic Forces. Regardless, it makes another appearance in Sonic Frontiers.

Sky Sanctuary Zone

Image via Sega

Sky Sanctuary is a popular zone from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles. It takes place in the clouds and will be filled with plenty of Eggman badniks. There will also be the giant Death Egg floating in the background.

Speed Highway Zone(?)

Image via Sega

This one might be a stretch, but as of this moment, we would guess that this overcrowded metro area could be Speed Highway Zone from the first Sonic Adventure. If it is, this is the first time we have seen it during the day, so it could have been reimagined.

As of this writing, these have been the only Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space levels officially shown off. We will update this article when we have more information, but other potential returning stages could be Chemical Plant Zone from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Rooftop Run from Sonic Unleashed, and Planet Wisp from Sonic Colors. Leaked information for the game has said that many Sonic Generations assets have been reused to rebuild some of these Cyber Space areas, so that’s mostly where those guesses come from.