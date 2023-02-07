All rewards in the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass
There’s some nice items in here.
Overwatch 2’s Season 3 has an Asian mythology theme, following Season 2’s Greek gods one. While this is the first season in the game to not feature a new hero, this battle pass brings currency you can earn for free and a new map to play with Antarctic Peninsula. What about the goods, though? Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Season 3 battle pass in Overwatch 2.
Every reward in the Overwatch 2 Season 3 battle pass
As always, there are 80 total tiers to the Season 3 battle pass in Overwatch 2. This will be available for nine weeks, during which you can earn the following rewards.
- Tier 1 – 20% XP boost for the season, Black Metal Junker Queen Legendary Skin, Chasa Reaper Legendary Skin
- Tier 2 – 100 Credits, Yacht Fighting Player Icon
- Tier 3 – Older Than You Torbjorn Voice Line
- Tier 4 – Night to Day Kiriko Highlight Intro
- Tier 5 – 100 Credits, The Excogitator Junkrat Victory Pose
- Tier 6 – Chasa Reaper spray
- Tier 7 – Black Metal Name Card
- Tier 8 – Constellation Sigma Emote
- Tier 9 – Tell Me a Story Junker Queen Voice Line
- Tier 10 – Deluxe Baptiste Epic Skin
- Tier 11 – Chasa Player Icon
- Tier 12 – Wooden Frog Souvenir
- Tier 13 – 100 Credits, Yache Thonk Spray
- Tier 14 – Triage Mercy Victory Pose
- Tier 15 – 100 Credits, Strawberry Shortcake Player Card
- Tier 16 – Handprint Spray
- Tier 17 – Penguin Weapon Charm
- Tier 18 – Reason to Fear Moira Voice Line
- Tier 19 – 100 Credits, Black Metal Player Icon
- Tier 20 – Invisible Man Cassidy Legendary Skin
- Tier 21 – Rocker Junker Queen Victory Pose
- Tier 22 – 100 Credits, Adorno Spray
- Tier 23 – Snow Angel Mei Highlight Intro
- Tier 24 – Invisible Man Player Icon
- Tier 25 – 100 Credits, Victorious Reinhardt Victory Pose
- Tier 26 – Shinwi Souvenir
- Tier 27 – Woodcraft Name Card
- Tier 28 – Gift for Fire Junkrat Voice Line
- Tier 29 – Chasa Hat Weapon Charm
- Tier 30 – Folklorica Sombra Epic Skin
- Tier 31 – Demon Queen Spray
- Tier 32 – 100 Credits, Folklorica Name Card
- Tier 33 – Strontium and Barium Winston Voice Line
- Tier 34 – Metal Guitar Souvenir
- Tier 35 – 100 Credits, Photon Projector Symmetra Victory Pose
- Tier 36 – Ba Jiao Shan Spray
- Tier 37 – 100 Credits, Pachiduri Player Icon
- Tier 38 – Who Wants to be Immortal? Baptiste Voice Line
- Tier 39 – Hide and Beak Bastion Emote
- Tier 40 – Demon Queen Moira Legendary Skin
- Tier 41 – Skull & Wings Weapon Charm
- Tier 42 – 100 Credits, Demon Queen Dance Spray
- Tier 43 – Demon Queen Player Icon
- Tier 44 – Most Precious Kiriko Voice Line
- Tier 45 – 100 Credits, Ramen Cup Souvenir
- Tier 46 – Folklorica Player Icon
- Tier 47 – Demon Queen Mask Spray
- Tier 48 – Galactic Player Icon
- Tier 49 – Justice Reloaded Pharah Emote
- Tier 50 – Tactical Zarya Epic Skin
- Tier 51 – Hong Hai Er Player Icon
- Tier 52 – 100 Credits, Folklorica Spray
- Tier 53 – Paying Respects Genji Victory Pose
- Tier 54 – Move Mountains Mei Voice Line
- Tier 55 – 100 Credits
- Tier 56 – Inextinguishable Name Card
- Tier 57 – Invisible Man Cassidy Spray
- Tier 58 – 100 Credits, Browing Sombra Emote
- Tier 59 – I’m Feeling Divine! Ashe Voice Line
- Tier 60 – Hong Hai Er Junkrat Legendary Skin
- Tier 61 – Cannon Up Zarya Victory Pose
- Tier 62 – Lure Me Out Kiriko Voice Line
- Tier 63 – Demon Queen Mask Weapon Charm
- Tier 64 – Woodblock Fox Kiriko Spray
- Tier 65 – 100 Credits, Mari Friends Name Card
- Tier 66 – A Fond Reality Genji Voice Line
- Tier 67 – Breaching Orisa Highlight Intro
- Tier 68 – Tactical Zarya Spray
- Tier 69 – 100 Credits, Exchange Ashe Victory Pose
- Tier 70 – Galactic Sigma Epic Skin
- Tier 71 – Divine Kunai Player Icon
- Tier 72 – Rock On! Junker Queen Emote
- Tier 73 – 100 Credits, Black Metal Junker Queen Spray
- Tier 74 – Amaterasu Name Card
- Tier 75 – 100 Credits, Omamori Weapon Charm
- Tier 76 – Six Shots, One Kill Widowmaker Voice Line
- Tier 77 – Gold Sycees Souvenir
- Tier 78 – 100 Credits, Hong Hai Er Junkrat Spray
- Tier 79 – Scrapped! Junkrat Highlight Intro
- Tier 80 – Amaterasu Kiriko Mythic Skin, Amaterasu Player Icon, Woodblock Amaterasu Spray