All rewards in the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass

Overwatch 2’s Season 3 has an Asian mythology theme, following Season 2’s Greek gods one. While this is the first season in the game to not feature a new hero, this battle pass brings currency you can earn for free and a new map to play with Antarctic Peninsula. What about the goods, though? Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Season 3 battle pass in Overwatch 2.

Every reward in the Overwatch 2 Season 3 battle pass

As always, there are 80 total tiers to the Season 3 battle pass in Overwatch 2. This will be available for nine weeks, during which you can earn the following rewards.