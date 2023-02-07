How to get Silhouette icons in Overwatch 2

There are all kinds of unlockable cosmetics in Overwatch 2, and while a lot of them can only be acquired in the in-game store, more content is constantly being added. On the smaller side of things people remember is your player icon. This is only shown in pre-game lobbies, but people like to have a little representation of their favorite hero or event in the game. As of Season 3, there is a new way to unlock a new type of player icon for all heroes that shows a side view of their head silhouette. Here is how to get the Silhouette Player Icons in Overwatch 2.

Related: Overwatch 2 tier list: The best heroes in Overwatch 2

How to unlock Silhouette Player Icons in Overwatch 2

There is a Silhouette Player Icon for every hero in Overwatch 2. Luckily, in Season 3, a new way to get these icons is made apparent to you. All you need to do is win 15 games when playing as that hero. Unfortunately, any games that you have won previously as them do not carry over. That being said, 15 games is not a lot and should be relatively easy to get.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get your 15 wins, just play like normal in any mode that is not in Custom Games or Training. Whether it is Role Queue or Open Queue, you should be able to see progress on this go up when you play as that character and win games. To check your current progress, open the Challenge menu and go to the Hero tab. Under the Rewards section, open Icons to see where you stand with them.

After you have unlocked a Silhouette icon, all you need to do to equip is open your Career Profile and go to the Customization tab. The icon you unlocked will be under the Overwatch category.