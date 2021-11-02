All Rewards in the RiotX Arcane event pass in Valorant

To celebrate the release of Arcane, the animated League of Legends show on Netflix, Riot are bringing a free event pass to Valorant. There will be two different tiers of rewards in this free pass. The first can be obtained by leveling up the pass as you play the game. The second can be earned by performing specific actions such as watching the Global Premiere event on Twitch.

There are free Gun Buddys, Player Cards, and sprays and titles up for grabs, so make sure you

Key Features

RiotX Arcane Event Pass

Free for all players. Earn levels through experience, similar to previously released Battle Passes and Event Passes

Live from Friday, November 5, 2021, 2:00pm Pacific Time to Monday, November 22, 2:00pm Pacific Time

10 levels of content including: 1 Gun Buddy: Arcane Cupcake 2 Arcane Player Cards: Arcane Embrace and Welcome to the Undercity 2 Arcane Sprays: Calculated and Boom! 3 Titles: Arcane, Cupcake, and Liar 20 Radianite Points



All free in-game items and how to get them