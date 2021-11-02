All Rewards in the RiotX Arcane event pass in Valorant
Who doesn’t love free stuff?
To celebrate the release of Arcane, the animated League of Legends show on Netflix, Riot are bringing a free event pass to Valorant. There will be two different tiers of rewards in this free pass. The first can be obtained by leveling up the pass as you play the game. The second can be earned by performing specific actions such as watching the Global Premiere event on Twitch.
There are free Gun Buddys, Player Cards, and sprays and titles up for grabs, so make sure you
Key Features
RiotX Arcane Event Pass
- Free for all players. Earn levels through experience, similar to previously released Battle Passes and Event Passes
- Live from Friday, November 5, 2021, 2:00pm Pacific Time to Monday, November 22, 2:00pm Pacific Time
- 10 levels of content including:
- 1 Gun Buddy: Arcane Cupcake
- 2 Arcane Player Cards: Arcane Embrace and Welcome to the Undercity
- 2 Arcane Sprays: Calculated and Boom!
- 3 Titles: Arcane, Cupcake, and Liar
- 20 Radianite Points
All free in-game items and how to get them
- Fishbones Gun Buddy (Premiere Twitch Drop Reward)
- Available starting November 6, 2021.
- On Premiere Day, any player that watches the Global Premiere Event broadcast on Twitch or Arcane.com logged in/linked to their Riot Games account will earn this reward. This reward can also be earned during the EU rebroadcast on November 7, 11:00AM CET.
- Arcane Poro Gun Buddy (The World of RiotX Arcane Reward)
- Available starting November 7, 2021.
- Players will earn this reward by completing missions in the World of RiotX Arcane.
- Loose Cannon Spray (The World of RiotX Arcane Reward)
- Available starting November 14, 2021
- Players will earn this reward by completing missions in the World of RiotX Arcane.
- Arcane Jinx Card
- Details to come soon.