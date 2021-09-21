All Rot Spirit locations in Taro’s Tree in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

The Rot Spirits are in need of Kena’s help. Many of them are lost or have fled due to the growing corruption. After making your way through the Village, it is time to head to Taro’s Forest. There are a total of seven Rot Spirits to find throughout this area and some are in pretty tricky locations. Here is where you will find them all.

Under leaf piles

Screenshot by Gamepur

After using the first Forest Tear, check nearby for a huge pile of leaves. It’s very hard to miss. Use the Rot Cloud and slam down on the pile of leaves to cause them to disperse. Underneath is a log that the Rot can lift up to save their brethren.

After the corrupted tree

Screenshot by Gamepur

After fighting off the large group of enemies around the corrupted tree, you will be able to use a Forest Tear to turn the Rot spirits into their original form. During this time, destroy the corruption nearby to find some stone tablets. Use your spirit pulse to make the spirit appear.

Between the trees

Screenshot by Gamepur

Along the path, there is an opening between two massive trees. When coming from the entrance to the forest, take the left path but look to the right. Inside are some items hanging from the trees and a fallen log surrounded by some flowers. Use the Rot Spirits to uncover this hidden spirit.

Under the fruit

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the giant fallen tree in the corrupted area, turn around and head back towards the entrance to the forest. Follow the path to the right and keep on the lookout for a large blue item in the trees. It appears to either be a round lantern or a fruit. Under it is a rock with the Rot Spirit. Use your Spirit Pulse if necessary to make it appear.

In front of the waterfall

Screenshot by Gamepur

Look for a fallen tree that can be used as a ramp. This tree is to the right of the massive fallen tree in the middle of the forest. When running on the tree, look to the right to see a waterfall below it. Jump down and use the Rot Spirits to lift up the rock in front of the waterfall and save their kin.

Three Rocks

Screenshot by Gamepur

When coming from the massive uprooted tree, face away from it and head to the right. Keep following the right path until you come across three rocks. The first two rocks you lift up will have enemies underneath them. Dispatch of those enemies and lift up the third rock to find the Rot Spirit underneath.

Precarious Ledge

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the entrance to the forest, keep heading to the right until you come across the bud of a Forest Tear. There is a slide next to it that will prevent you from going up. Jump at the dirt ramp on the left side and use the small platform to jump up on the left ledge. Now jump the gap and follow the path to where there are climbing ledges. Follow them around until you reach another platform with a rock. The Rot Spirit is below it.