All Rot Spirit locations in the Fields in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

As with every other area in Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the Fields are filled with collectibles for you to find. Unlike the other areas, the Fields have more collectibles than you’d imagine. There are an astounding 25 Rot Spirits for you to collect here and they are hidden fairly well. Here are their locations.

Under the stairs

After wandering through the burning fields, you will come across an area to use the Spirit Mask. After the cutscene, the fires will be gone and you will be free to roam. Go to the right side of the Ancient Well and find the long stones. Use your bombs to make them float. Then, use the flower on one of the stones to get launched up and land on the long stone. From here, run along the stone and jump to the smaller one at the end. Throw a bomb at the stones below the wooden platform to get them out of the way and jump in the hole. Use your Spirit Pulse to make the Rot Spirit come out of the puddle.

In the arena

After getting to the large stone platform around the Ancient Well, use the crystals to activate the platform and open a large curved staircase. Take the staircase down and drop into the arena. Clear out all the enemies. Before you leave the arena, look around for a tree root with a stone next to it. Use Spirit Pulse to make the Rot Spirit appear.

Behind the elevator

After clearing out the Ancient Well and dealing with some flying enemies at the end. Leave out the hole in the bottom and turn right. Use the flowers to bridge the gaps that you can’t jump and follow the path until you reach an elevator. Behind the elevator is a piece of wood that can be lifted to find another Rot Spirit.

Destroyed house

After riding the elevator up, you will come across a destroyed house. Go inside and defeat the enemies within. Go to the wall that has the stones underneath it. Throw a bomb at the stones to make them float. Shoot the crystal on the farther stone to turn it and make it accessible. Jump on the stones and turn to the side of the building. You will see two more stones underneath. Throw another bomb to make them float and shoot the crystal on both stones to turn them. Shoot the flower to get pulled over to the stones. Turn back to the house and jump on the floor that is now accessible. There is a chest on the platform that contains a Rot Spirit.

Fight Kappa again

Head towards the Watchtower marker on the map and stop when you get to a field that spawns enemies. More specifically, it spawns a normal enemy variant of the Kappa boss. Deal with this Kappa and a blossom will appear. Is the nearby hut is a Forest Tear in a bucket. Bring it over to the blossom. Once that is done, create a Rot Cloud and maneuver it over to the corruption along the nearby path. This will lead you to another Forest Tear after the corruption is cleared. Use the second Forest Tear to create another Rot Cloud and destroy the corruption next to the stones. Use a bomb on the stones to make them float. Jump on a nearby rock to get on the stones. Turn one of them by shooting the crystal on it and jump on top of it. Below you will be a house with a flower inside. Shoot the flower to be pulled down and there will be a chest with a Rot Spirit inside the house.

On the watchtower

This Rot Spirit location is obvious. After you clear the corruption on the watchtower, you will be standing on or next to a purple symbol. Use Spirit Pulse to make targets launch into the air. Shoot them all before the fall to get the Rot Spirit.

Below the bridge

After clearing the watchtower, look down to see a bridge going over a river. Run to that bridge and check under for a chest containing a Rot Spirit.

House next to wheat

After the bridge, keep following the dirt path to the left of the bridge until you reach a destroyed building on the other side of some wheat. Climb to the top of this building to find a puddle. Use Spirit Pulse to get the Rot Spirit.

In the garden

Backtrack slightly and head to the garden. It is in between the bridge and the destroyed building. There is a destroyed house here with a garden. When you come here, another Mage enemy will spawn. The fight will be just like the Mage boss fight. After clearing the enemies, move the contents of the nearby bucket over to the blossom inside the house to create a Forest Tear. Use that to create a Rot Cloud and move the Rot Cloud over all the plants in the garden. This will make them all bloom. Find the pumpkin afterward and have the Rot Spirits interact with it to get another spirit.

In the stone

Head over to the river and follow it until you find a blue stone with purple butterflies around it. Throw a bomb at it to destroy it. Be careful of the enemy underneath. Jump backward because they will explode. After the enemy is gone, the Rot Spirit will be seen where the stone was.

Rock next to ravine

Go to the other side of the destroyed house from earlier. Head up the path until you find a large rock next to a fence overlooking a ravine. Destroy the rock to get another Rot Spirit.

Rufus’ barn

Head to Rufus’ barn to find a bunch of liquid that will kill you upon touching it. Jump across the platforms and shoot the target. This will cause a platform to start spinning around. Climb on the platform and ride it to the other side to where a house is. Go inside to find a chest with another Rot Spirit.

After Vine Knight boss

After defeating the Vine Knight boss, look for some stones inside the building. Use your bomb on them to create a way up to the second floor. Follow the path and hop across the rafters to find the next Rot Spirit as a puddle on the floor.

Rescuing Rufus

You will automatically get three Rot Spirits for rescuing Rufus the ox and completing the Adira’s Love quest. You will get them after it shows you obtain the Ox Relic.

Near the Fields entrance

After completing Adira’s Love, you will get the quest Adira’s Fear. Head over to the forge section of the map. This is also the area you first entered the Fields. Find the massive stone doorway you opened to get to the Fields. Beside it is a house with stones next to it. Use a bomb on the stones to move them out of the way and go inside the house. There is a Cursed Chest inside. Completing the task for it will get you a Rot Spirit.

Another garden

To the right of the massive stone doorway, you used to enter the Fields is a house with a garden next to it. There is a waterwheel with targets on it. Shoot one of the targets to make a Forest Tear appear. Create a Rot Cloud and guide it down the hill to the other gardens. This will make a gourd appear. Use Spirit Pulse on the gourd to get the Rot Spirit.

Shooting practice

After having Rufus clear the boulder that is blocking the path to the forge, head up the hill and fight some enemies. After they are gone, keep going straight to find a wooden platform with a purple symbol on it. Use Spirit Pulse to make targets fly into the air. Shoot all the targets before they fall to get the Rot Spirit.

In the cave

After the wooden platform, keep following the path until you reach a gap you can’t cross. Take a ride down the dirt slide and make your way to the cave. Once inside the cave, keep to the left to find a small room with a wooden beam. The Rot Spirit is under the beam.

Puddle

After progressing through the forge section of the Fields, you will come across an area where you need to hop across floating rocks. Once you reach the top, turn left to find a puddle that contains a Rot Spirit. Use Spirit Pulse to obtain it.

Stone Guardian boss

After reaching the Stone Guardian boss, you will receive three Rot Spirits for defeating it. They will appear after you receive the hammer relic.

By the hat cart

Go to the eastern side of the forge section of the map. Find the house with the Cursed Chest in front of it. Go to the back of the house and look up to find a flower. Pull yourself up to the flower to get inside the house. Once inside, have the Rot Spirits pour out the contents of the bucket that contains the goop of a Forest Tear. Go to the first floor to have the Rot Spirits carry it out of the house. Once the Forest Tear is ready, create a Rot Cloud. Move the Rot Cloud to the nearby house with the hat cart in front of it. Destroy the corruption and go inside. Shoot the flower to get pulled over to it. Lift up the wooden box to find the Rot Spirit.