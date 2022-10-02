All Ruin A-03 chest locations in Tower of Fantasy – Easy, normal, and hard

There are many ruins in Tower of Fantasy, and each of these ruins has chests full of rewards. However, finding these chests can be daunting, even for veteran players. It’s worth looking for all these chests as they contain plenty of rewards that are extremely useful in the game. This guide will show all the Ruin A-03 chest locations in Tower of Fantasy.

Tower of Fantasy – Ruin A-03 chest locations

Ruin A-03 houses six different chests, but you can only get all of them in hard difficulty. The locations remain the same in normal or easy mode, but the number of chests is less than in the hard one. Here are all the Ruin A-03 chest locations for all modes.

Chest #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location of the first chest is where you land in ruins. It’s on top of the metal structure on the left side.

Chest #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second chest is on top of a platform on the right side of your way. After finding the first chest, look straight; you will easily spot it in the opposite direction.

Chest #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third chest is where you land down from the top platforms. It’s under some rubble on the left side of the hall.

Chest #4

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth chest is on the left side of the same hall as the third chest. Look in the opposite direction from the location of the fourth chest, and you will spot it.

Chest #5

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s on the right side of where you exit the main hall by jumping over to the other side. You will easily spot it behind some lasers.

Chest #6

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last chest is on a small platform underneath the edge of the platform of the lever. Go in the opposite direction of the fifth chest, and at the edge, look down, and you will spot it.