All Ruin A-02 chest locations in Tower of Fantasy – Easy, normal, and hard

Tower of Fantasy features many secrets. One of the most tricky ones is the hidden chests in the various ruins, each of which have three difficulties featuring a different number of chests, and finding them can be difficult. This guide will help you reach all Ruin A-02 chest locations in Tower of Fantasy.

Tower of Fantasy – Ruin A-02 chest locations

There are six chests in Ruin A-02, and the only way to loot all six chests is in hard difficulty. In normal or easy mode, the locations for the chests are the same, but there will be fewer chests in those. It’s tricky to reach some of the chest locations, so below, we have gathered all Ruin A-02 chest locations in Tower of Fantasy.

Chest #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the first chest as soon as you get down from the starting area of the ruin. The chest is placed against the wall from where you climb down.

Chest #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

After opening the first door and moving to the second stage of ruins, you will spot the second chest. It’s in front of the stairs that you climb on your way.

Chest #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third chest is past the door you open using a lever. It’s put against the same wall as the door on the other side.

Chest #4

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth chest is in the open area, where you see the moving platforms that lead to the ruin’s boss. When you come to the area, go to the right side and you will see the chest in front of you.

Chest #5

Screenshot by Gamepur

This chest is hidden behind some tree at the platform’s edge, where you need to start climbing the moving platforms. From the edge, look behind, and you will easily spot the chest.

Chest #6

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last chest location in Ruin A-02 is on the top platform of the boss room. You will need to climb the tricky area to be able to loot the chest.