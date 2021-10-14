All Sableye weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Sableye is one of the several Pokémon you can encounter in raids in Pokémon Go. You’ll typically see this Pokémon as a three-star encounter, which means that while it will be a difficult battle, you should be able to take it down by yourself. However, to have the best chance at defeating it, you’ll need to bring the best Pokémon possible to battle it. In this guide, we’re going to detail all of Sableye’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter them in Pokémon Go.

All Sableye weaknesses

Sableye is a Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon. It is weak against Fairy-type attacks, but it is resistant against Normal, Psychic, Fighting, and Poison-type moves. Because it’s only weak against Fairy-type moves, you’ll want to use Pokémon, who use these moves as often as possible, which lowers your selection pool of choices by quite a bit.

Best Pokémon counters to Sableye

The best Pokémon counters to Sableye is going to be Zacian, Togekiss, and Sylveon.

Zacian, in its Hero of Many Battles form, is a Fairy-type Pokémon. It’s one of the newest legendary Pokémon added to the game and was featured several months ago in five-star raids. Any players who caught it expecting to use it in the Master League will also want to use it during this three-star raid battle. The best moveset to teach Zacian is the fast move snarl, and the charged moves play rough and wild charge.

Next, we’re going to recommend Togekiss, the stable Flying and Fairy-type Pokémon frequently seen in the Master League. Togekiss is a perfect counter to most Dragon-type Pokémon, but it’s also a solid choice against Sableye. The best moveset for Togekiss to use during this fight is the fast move charm and the charged moves dazzling gleam and flamethrower.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Sylveon, the Fairy-type Eevee evolution. While Sylveon was released only a few months ago, it’s become a pretty popular Pokémon to see in the Ultra and Master League, making it a suitable Pokémon for this raid battle. The best moveset to teach Sylveon is the fast move charm and the charged moves dazzling gleam and last resort.

You’re going to need a full team of six Pokémon to use against Sableye for the raid battle. These are some of the additional choices we recommend you consider using for these fights.

Beartic

Clefable

Dialga

Gardevoir

Granbull

Mega Gengar

Mega Gyarados

Palkia

After defeating Sableye during the raid, you’ll have a chance to capture it and add it to your collection. You’ll also have an opportunity to catch a shiny version of Sableye.