All Sacred Tear location in Liurnia in Elden Ring

Sacred Tears are probably the most useful item in the entirety of the Lands Between. This is because they are used to increase the power of your flask, giving you back more HP and FP with every sip. Each region has Sacred Tears for you to find. This guide will show you where you can find all of the Sacred Tears in the Liurnia Region in Elden Ring.

Church of Irith

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first of the locations with a Sacred Tear is the Church of Irith. This church is hard to miss and could possibly be the first one you come across in the game depending on the route you take. After getting through Stormveil or going around Stormveil, you will find the church next to the Lake-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace.

Bellum Church

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next up, in the northern section of Liurnia is the Bellum Church. This church is on the other side of the lake from where you start your journey in Liurnia. You can access this area easily from the lake area to the west of it. There is also a merchant near the church in case you need some items.

Church of Inhibition

Screenshot by Gamepur

To the west and up the cliffs from Bellum Church is the Church of Inhibition. To reach this area, you will need to travel up the side of the cliffs, avoid the madness from the Flame-Frenzy Tower, and travel through the Frenzied Flame Village. If all of that wasn’t bad enough, you will get invaded by Vyke when you reach the church. You don’t have to beat him to get the Sacred Tear, but he will come after you so stay on your guard.