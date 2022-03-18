All Sacred Tear locations in Limgrave in Elden Ring

Sacred Tears are one of the most important items you can find throughout the Lands Between. You need these precious items to increase the power of your flasks and keep you alive as enemies get tougher and your health bar gets larger. Sticking with a weak flask just isn’t the way to go. Here is where you can find all of the Sacred Tears in Limgrave in Elden Ring.

Third Church of Marika

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first place you might come across for a Sacred Tear is the Third Church of Marika. This church can be found along the road leading to the Mistwood. Follow the road east from the bridge that crosses over Agheel Lake. If you hit the Minor Erdtree, you’ve gone too far.

Callu Baptismal Church

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Callu Baptismal Church isn’t the most obvious place for a Sacred Tear. In fact, you might not even realize this church exists as you make your way across the Weeping Penninsula part of Limgrave. Follow the road south and head north when it forks to find the South of the Lookout Tower Site of Grace. From this Site of Grace, head south through the trees and head west along the cliffs before heading north up the hill into Ailing Village. From there, head south to find the church.

Church of Pilgrimage

Screenshot by Gamepur

While the previous church isn’t very obvious, the Church of Pilgrimage is easy to spot and has a road that leads directly to it. Make your way to the South of the Lookout Tower Site of Grace and follow the road west. The road will eventually go north and take you directly to the church.

Fourth Church of Marika

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final place you can get a Sacred Tear is the Fourth Church of Marika. From the Church of Pilgrimage, head southwest along the cliffside and you will find the Weeping Evergaol. Keep going southwest and you will run directly into the Fourth Church of Marika and the final Sacred Tear on the list.