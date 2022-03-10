All Sea Fort locations in Sea of Thieves

Sea Forts in Sea of Thieves allows players to fight hordes, earn loot, and take their own strongholds on the map. With each subsequent season adding new locations on the map, it’s easy to get confused by the clutter and terminology; alongside Sea Forts are the older Skeleton Forts and Siren Shrines, and somewhere in between those are your six Sea Forts. For your convenience, here are all six Sea Fort locations in alphabetical order, as of Season Six, along with their map coordinates.

Ancient Gold Fortress

Screenshot by Gamepur

Map coordinates: F19

Look for Ancient Gold Fortress in the far southwest part of the map, west of Shark Bait Cove and south of Old Salts Atoll.

Imperial Crown Fortress

Screenshot by Gamepur

Map coordinates: B11

Nearing the edge of the map all the way on the west, Imperial Crown Fortress is west of Sea Dog’s Rest.

Mercy’s End Fortress

Screenshot by Gamepur

Map coordinates: P14

Around the center of the map is Mercy’s End Fortress, conveniently located north of Ancient Spire Outpost.

Old Brinestone Fortress

Screenshot by Gamepur

Map coordinates: K21

A bit southwest of the map, Old Brinestone Fortress is near some familiar landmarks, most notably Thieves’ Haven to its northeast.

Royal Crest Fortress

Screenshot by Gamepur

Map coordinates: J6

Up in the northwest is Royal Crest Fortress, which is somewhat in between Sanctuary Outpost on its west and Dagger Tooth Outpost to its east.

Traitor’s Fate Fortress

Screenshot by Gamepur

Map coordinates: S6

All the way to the northeast is Traitor’s Fate Fortress; don’t overshoot and sail off the map. To its southwest is Galleon’s Grave Outpost.