What are Sea Forts in Sea of Thieves?

Xbox Studios and Rare Games’ original Gamepass launch title Sea of Thieves continues to thrive years after the 2018 release. Rare Games recently held a 2022 roadmap event, and many new features were revealed.

Among the list of planned features are four brand new seasons, new cosmetics for the Plunder Pass, and voyages that will move the main story of Sea of Thieves forward. These content drops will be released at varying times, with some exciting additions coming with season six launching March 10. Sea Forts is a major new feature launching alongside season six.

Sea Forts are described as mini raids by Rare. Skeleton Forts have existed in-game for quite a while, but they usually require multiple groups to form together. These new Sea Forts are designed to be completed in a small group, even as a solo player if you wish.

Season six will include six different Sea Forts for players to discover. These six forts will come in three different themes. One such theme is prison-based. Another theme will have the look and feel of abandoned ruins. The final theme will resemble a traditional Spanish Fort seen in previous updates.

These Sea Forts should add a meaningful experience for every level of player, and they will launch on March 10 with season six.