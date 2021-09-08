All Season 4 Team Affinity bosses in MLB The Show 21
Season 4 is getting closer.
MLB The Show 21’s Season 4 of Team Affinity will start on September 10, and this will include a slew of Legends. This will be a bit similar to Season 2, as this program will feature both Legends and Future Stars as rewards. We already know a few of the players that will be bosses in Season 4: Team Affinity, thanks to San Diego Studios revealing cards from the new season on social media. So, which players will be bosses? Let’s take a look at who we know will be in Season 4.
All Season 4 Team Affinity bosses
Much like with the past three seasons, each team has one player. Players can be acquired by making progress and completing division-specific programs. Here’s a look at all the players that can be acquired from the American League:
American League
Orioles
Coming soon.
Red Sox
Coming soon.
White Sox
Coming soon.
Indians
Coming soon.
Tigers
Hal Newhouser
Astros
Craig Biggio
Royals
Bret Saberhagen
Angels
Jim Edmonds
Twins
Coming soon.
Yankees
Coming soon.
Athletics
Coming soon.
Mariners
Coming soon.
Rays
Coming soon.
Rangers
Ivan Rodriguez
Blue Jays
John Olerud
National League
And for the National League:
Diamondbacks
Coming soon.
Braves
Eddie Mathews
Cubs
Greg Maddux
Reds
Coming soon.
Rockies
Coming soon.
Dodgers
Duke Snider
Marlins
Coming soon.
Brewers
Paul Molitor
Mets
Coming soon.
Phillies
Coming soon.
Pirates
Coming soon.
Padres
Coming soon.
Giants
Coming soon.
Cardinals
Bob Gibson
Nationals
Coming soon.
These players can be acquired through special packs that awarded for making progress throughout the Season 4 Team Affinity programs.
Note: This list is as of September 8.