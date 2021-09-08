All Season 4 Team Affinity bosses in MLB The Show 21

MLB The Show 21’s Season 4 of Team Affinity will start on September 10, and this will include a slew of Legends. This will be a bit similar to Season 2, as this program will feature both Legends and Future Stars as rewards. We already know a few of the players that will be bosses in Season 4: Team Affinity, thanks to San Diego Studios revealing cards from the new season on social media. So, which players will be bosses? Let’s take a look at who we know will be in Season 4.

All Season 4 Team Affinity bosses

Much like with the past three seasons, each team has one player. Players can be acquired by making progress and completing division-specific programs. Here’s a look at all the players that can be acquired from the American League:

American League

Orioles

Coming soon.

Red Sox

Coming soon.

White Sox

Coming soon.

Indians

Coming soon.

Tigers

Hal Newhouser

The @Tigers Team Affinity Season 4 💎 is Hal Newhouser! Earn him in MLB The Show 21 as well as other Legends and Future Stars by completing missions after the 9/10 content update.

Keep track of all the TA Season 4 reveals here 👉https://t.co/TM1yFJVTiq#MLBTheShow #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/m34MMlQrrk — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) September 7, 2021

Astros

Craig Biggio

The @Astros Team Affinity Season 4 💎 is Craig Biggio! Earn him in #MLBTheShow 21 as well as other Legends and Future Stars by completing missions after the 9/10 content update.

Keep track of all the Team Affinity Season 4 reveals here 👉https://t.co/TM1yFJEiqS#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/fKN3ADImcw — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) September 7, 2021

Royals

Bret Saberhagen

The @Royals Team Affinity Season 4 💎 is Bret Saberhagen! Earn him in MLB The Show 21 as well as other Legends & Future Stars by completing missions after the 9/10 content update.

Keep track of all the TA Season 4 reveals here 👉https://t.co/TM1yFJEiqS#MLBTheShow #TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/EPPryshzAE — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) September 6, 2021

Angels

Jim Edmonds

The @Angels Team Affinity Season 4 💎 is Jim Edmonds! Earn him in #MLBTheShow 21 as well as other Legends and Future Stars by completing missions after the 9/10 content update.

Keep track of all the Team Affinity Season 4 reveals here 👉https://t.co/TM1yFJVTiq#WeBelieve pic.twitter.com/jOVsYACLnr — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) September 8, 2021

Twins

Coming soon.

Yankees

Coming soon.

Athletics

Coming soon.

Mariners

Coming soon.

Rays

Coming soon.

Rangers

Ivan Rodriguez

The @Rangers Team Affinity Season 4 💎 is @Pudge_Rodriguez! Earn him in #MLBTheShow 21 as well as other Legends & Future Stars by completing missions after the 9/10 content update.

Keep track of all the TA Season 4 reveals here 👉https://t.co/TM1yFJVTiq#StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/Jp3tOWBwa9 — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) September 7, 2021

Blue Jays

John Olerud

The @BlueJays Affinity Season 4 💎 is John Olerud! Earn him in MLB The Show 21 as well as other Legends & Future Stars by completing missions after the 9/10 content update.

Keep track of all the TA Season 4 reveals here 👉https://t.co/TM1yFJEiqS#MLBTheShow #WeAreBlueJays pic.twitter.com/HFjhm6g5p4 — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) September 6, 2021

National League

And for the National League:

Diamondbacks

Coming soon.

Braves

Eddie Mathews

The @Braves Team Affinity Season 4 💎 is Eddie Mathews! Earn him in MLB The Show 21 as well as other Legends & Future Stars by completing missions after the 9/10 content update.

Keep track of all the TA Season 4 reveals here 👉https://t.co/TM1yFJVTiq#MLBTheShow #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/mUK27MZZie — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) September 8, 2021

Cubs

Greg Maddux

The @Cubs Team Affinity Season 4 💎 is @gregmaddux! Earn him in MLB The Show 21 as well as other Legends and Future Stars by completing missions after the 9/10 content update.

Keep track of all the Team Affinity Season 4 reveals here 👉https://t.co/TM1yFJEiqS#MLBTheShow #Cubs pic.twitter.com/iwht4gYTn5 — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) September 5, 2021

Reds

Coming soon.

Rockies

Coming soon.

Dodgers

Duke Snider

The @Dodgers Team Affinity Season 4 💎 is Duke Snider! Earn him in MLB The Show 21 as well as other Legends and Future Stars by completing missions after the 9/10 content update.

Keep track of all the TA Season 4 reveals here 👉https://t.co/TM1yFJVTiq#MLBTheShow #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/RJEFCQT2xY — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) September 6, 2021

Marlins

Coming soon.

Brewers

Paul Molitor

The @Brewers Team Affinity Season 4 💎 is Paul Molitor! Earn him in MLB The Show 21 as well as other Legends & Future Stars by completing missions after the 9/10 content update.

Keep track of all the TA Season 4 reveals here 👉https://t.co/TM1yFJEiqS#MLBTheShow #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/HGAleMfVth — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) September 5, 2021

Mets

Coming soon.

Phillies

Coming soon.

Pirates

Coming soon.

Padres

Coming soon.

Giants

Coming soon.

Cardinals

Bob Gibson

The @Cardinals Team Affinity Season 4 💎 is Bob Gibson! Earn him in MLB The Show 21 as well as other Legends & Future Stars by completing missions after the 9/10 content update.

Keep track of all the TA Season 4 reveals here 👉https://t.co/TM1yFJVTiq#MLBTheShow #STLFLY pic.twitter.com/fVL6pNSJdp — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) September 6, 2021

Nationals

Coming soon.

These players can be acquired through special packs that awarded for making progress throughout the Season 4 Team Affinity programs.

Note: This list is as of September 8.