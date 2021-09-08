All Season 4 Team Affinity bosses in MLB The Show 21

Season 4 is getting closer.

Image via Sony San Diego

MLB The Show 21’s Season 4 of Team Affinity will start on September 10, and this will include a slew of Legends. This will be a bit similar to Season 2, as this program will feature both Legends and Future Stars as rewards. We already know a few of the players that will be bosses in Season 4: Team Affinity, thanks to San Diego Studios revealing cards from the new season on social media. So, which players will be bosses? Let’s take a look at who we know will be in Season 4.

All Season 4 Team Affinity bosses

Much like with the past three seasons, each team has one player. Players can be acquired by making progress and completing division-specific programs. Here’s a look at all the players that can be acquired from the American League:

American League

Orioles

Coming soon.

Red Sox

Coming soon.

White Sox

Coming soon.

Indians

Coming soon.

Tigers

Hal Newhouser

Astros

Craig Biggio

Royals

Bret Saberhagen

Angels

Jim Edmonds

Twins

Coming soon.

Yankees

Coming soon.

Athletics

Coming soon.

Mariners

Coming soon.

Rays

Coming soon.

Rangers

Ivan Rodriguez

Blue Jays

John Olerud

National League

And for the National League:

Diamondbacks

Coming soon.

Braves

Eddie Mathews

Cubs

Greg Maddux

Reds

Coming soon.

Rockies

Coming soon.

Dodgers

Duke Snider

Marlins

Coming soon.

Brewers

Paul Molitor

Mets

Coming soon.

Phillies

Coming soon.

Pirates

Coming soon.

Padres

Coming soon.

Giants

Coming soon.

Cardinals

Bob Gibson

Nationals

Coming soon.

These players can be acquired through special packs that awarded for making progress throughout the Season 4 Team Affinity programs.

Note: This list is as of September 8.

