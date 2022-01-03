All Season of Heritage: XP Challenge tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

For a limited time during January in Pokémon Go, you’ll be able to complete the Season of Heritage: XP challenge from the start of January until January 31, ending at 11:59 in your local time zone. You don’t have to go too out of your way for this quest, but you can expect things to become much more difficult as you reach the final tasks. In this guide, we’re going to cover all Season of Heritage: XP Challenge tasks and rewards you can earn in Pokémon Go.

It’s important to note that this challenge will be exclusive to players who purchase the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto ticket before January 10, 2022. If you do not pre-order your event ticket before this time, or not at all, you will not gain access to this exclusive event and the rewards for completing it.

These are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll receive as you work your way through the Season of Heritage: XP Challenge.

Earn 1,000 XP – 500 Stardust and 15 Poké Balls

Earn 6,000 XP – 500 Stardust and 1 Lure Module

Earn 15,000 XP – 500 Stardust and a Cranidos encounter

Earn 25,000 XP – 500 Stardust and 15 Razz Berries

Earn 35,000 XP – 500 Stardust and 25 Poké Balls

Earn 47,500 XP – 500 Stardust and a Porygon encounter

Earn 60,000 XP – 500 Stardust and 20 Great Balls

Earn 70,000 XP – 500 Stardust and 15 Pinap Berries

Earn 90,000 XP – 500 Stardust and a Shedinja encounter

Earn 110,000 XP – 50 Stardust and 25 Ultra Balls

Earn 130,000 XP – 500 Stardust and a Togetic encounter

Earn 150,000 XP – 500 Stardust and 3 Golden Razz Berries

Earn 175,000 XP – 500 Stardust and a Goomy encounter

Earn 200,000 XP – 500 Stardust and 2,500 Stardust

Earn 240,000 XP – 500 Stardust and 1 Star Piece

Earn 240,000 XP total – 500 Stardust and a Goomy Avatar hat

The Goomy encounter and a Goomy avatar hat are the big items for this event. Any player could miss out on this event if not grab the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event ticket before January 10. You’ll also receive the February timed research event that comes with unique rewards, available starting on February 1.