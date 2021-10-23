All secrets in the After the Fall chapter of House of Ashes

There are plenty of secrets to find in The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. In fact, you will be able to find 50 secrets scattered throughout the game. It is up to you to locate and catalog each one. There are three to be found in the chapter titled After the Fall. It’s time to go searching.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The After the Fall chapter begins after you repair the generator while controlling Jason. Eric, grieving the loss of Rachel, stays behind to look after Merwin, who is in pretty bad shape. Once the generator is fixed, the lights will come back on and Nick and Jason will head off down a corridor.

As soon as you regain control of Jason, take an immediate right in the corridor. You will travel down another corridor to a small room with a large hole in the wall. It would seem that the monsters have been busy. Check the table in the room to find a small book. Open it up and flip through the pages to get the secret.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue down the corridor and you will get another cutscene. It turns out that there are some booby traps in the tunnels courtesy of the enemy soldier that is hunting your team. He has placed a tripwire. Succeed at completing the QTE and you will be in another room. Look down in front of the camera in the spotlight in the room to find a note. You will get another cutscene along with the secret.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last secret is in the same room. Look to the left of the spotlight to find a desk. There is a small disc on the desk. Examine it and flip it over to get the last secret.