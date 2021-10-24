All secrets in the Bloodbath chapter of House of Ashes

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is filled with secrets for you to discover throughout the dark caverns while being hunted by monsters. In total, you can find 50 secrets scattered about the chapters. The chapter, Bloodbath, holds eight of these secrets. It’s time to get searching.

You take control of Jason for now and you enter a familiar-looking room. It appears to be the same room from the prologue. Start your search by heading to the left. You will see a dead body with a stake driven through its chest. Examine it and a cutscene will play out where you get to decide whether you should keep the stake or not.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that, continue further along the left side of the room to find a note on the ground. Examine it to learn more information about the explorers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the entrance of the room, go to the right side. You will spot another dead body near the spotlight that appears to have been drained of its blood.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Exit the room and start walking down the hallway. There is a wooden crate on your left with a small cylinder on it. Examine it for the next secret.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue the game until you take control of Rachel in the blood-filled catacombs. From the start of the area, take a left around the first column to find an ID card on a couple of wood planks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head over to the right side of the area and look for a darkened edge. Here you will find the ancient helmet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go back to the center of the room and continue to walk forward. Around one of the pillars, you will see some supplies. Among the supplies is a note from the explorers and a cutscene.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue through the area until you create a torch. Walk through the tunnel until you reach an open area with a large wheel. To the right of the wheel, you will find a document with information about the creature’s saliva.