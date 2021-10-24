All secrets in the Enemy of my Enemy chapter of The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

The caverns of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes are filled with secrets and hidden lore. There are a total of 50 secrets to discover throughout the chapters of the game. The chapter, Enemy of my Enemy, has six secrets for you to discover. It’s time to start searching.

After an assault from a ton of beasts and a surprising appearance from whoever was the last to die in the prologue, Jason and Salim are stuck together. They help one another get through a blocked passageway. Afterward, you take control of Salim. Walk forward into the room ahead of you.

In the room, large stone table to find the ritual tablet on top of it. Flip it over to get the secret.

To the right of the stone table is a spotlight. Examine the research note next to the spotlight to get the next secret and a cutscene about the explorers.

Progress further into the chapter until you reach the medical bay. Salim will make a comment so you know it is the right room. Immediately turn to the left and look at the desk against the wall behind you to find a photograph.

From the start of the room. Follow the right wall and enter the second cell to find another note from the explorers. A cutscene will activate as well.

From the start of the room, go around the stone column on the left or right and take a look at the desk in the center of the room. Move the coffee cup to find notes about the parasites.

Go all the way to the back left corner of the room. It is a darkened area. Here you will find a box with the black onyx in it.