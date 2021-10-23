All secrets in The Raid chapter of House of Ashes

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is filled with secrets for you to discover. In fact, there are a total of 50 secrets hidden throughout the game. There are a total of three secrets that you can discover in the chapter titled, The Raid.

You first take control of Salim in this chapter. He has brought a gift home for his son, but can’t seem to find where he is. It’s time to search the house. Go down the hallway and enter the closed door at the end. Once inside the bedroom, go forward and take a look at the book on the desk. Flip the page to discover the first secret.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Moving on in the chapter, you will take control of Jason. The raid has begun and you find a bunch of shepherds in the builds. It’s now time for the interrogation. While Rachel is questioning one of the men, Jason will be looking around the room at some Pagan artifacts. You will get the option to call it a bunch of voodoo junk or be curious about it. Choose the curiosity option and Jason will grab one of the Pagan artifacts.

The game will give you the opportunity to look the artifact over. Investigate it and turn it around to find the second secret. Jason will drip blood on the ground after being poked by the artifact.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After a little while, you will gain control of Jason and be able to walk around. Head outside of the first house and go past Eric King to the other house. Enter the first doorway on your left and take a look at the pile of gas masks in the corner of the room. Investigate one of the gas masks and turn it over to reveal the third secret in the chapter.