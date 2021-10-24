All secrets in The Signal chapter of House of Ashes

There are a lot of secrets hidden throughout the tunnels of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. A total of 50 secrets can be discovered scattered about the chapters as you progress through the game. The chapter titled, The Signal, has six secrets for you to find. Better start searching.

The chapter begins as you take control of Nick. The objective is to find the radio and get it working so you can send out a signal for rescue. Once you can control Nick, turn to the left to find a box with a notebook on it. Flip through the pages to get the secret.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After a little while, Jason will join you in the chamber. You will be standing in front of the statues of giant feet. Go to the left foot and you will spot another crate with a tablet on it. Examine the tablet for the next secret.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go over to the nearby ledge to find a table with a few crates on it. There is a note to discover here. Move the coffee cup to uncover it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sticking to the left side of the foot. Continue on to the right of the table to find another note on a crate next to a pillar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the other side of the statue (the side of the right foot when looking at the stairs). There is a small incline that leads to a tent. Instead of taking that route, stick to the left. The path leads to a table with another note on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head up the small incline to the tent. On the right side of the tent is a table with a map. Move the coffee cup to uncover it.