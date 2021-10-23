All secrets in The Temple chapter of House of Ashes

There are many secrets hidden in House of Ashes. In total, you can find 50 secrets while traversing the caverns. The episode titled The Temple has seven secrets for you to uncover. Once you take the plunge into that chasm, there is no turning back. Time to go searching.

Eric and Rachel just repelled down into the chasm below. They touch ground in an old archeological base without any power. The generator has stopped working and needs gas. You can take care of the generator first before collecting the secrets if you feel like it. If not, go ahead and start your search.

The first secret can be found right after you gain control of Rachel. From where you start in this area, look to the right to find a detonator box that has been disconnected. Examine it and look around to uncover the secret.

The next secret can be found behind the tent. From the generator, walk over to the tent and go behind it to find a craft. On top of the crate is a tablet. Flip it over to find the secret.

Now, from the generator, go past the front of the tent and turn to the right. There is a small table with some notes on it. Read the note on the table and flip it over to find the next secret.

It is time to go inside the tent. Walk into the tent and stick to the right to find another note sitting on a table. Flip it over to get the secret and a cutscene.

Stay inside the tent and walk to the back of it to find a picture of the research group from the note you just read.

There are two sets of stairs in the room. Go over to the set of stairs that has the statue at the top. To the left of the staircase is a table with a letter on it that is being covered by a coffee cup. Move the coffee cup and examine the letter for the next secret.

Head up the staircase with the statue at the top. Go to the right of the statue to find a corridor. Head down the corridor and into the room at the end. You will find a note on the desk in the room that talks about the creatures.