All seven dorms in Disney Twisted-Wonderland

Disney Twisted-Wonderland is a game which must be played to be believed. The mobile game was co-developed by Walt Disney Japan and anime publishing giant Aniplex, and its main script and character design are by Yana Toboso, the creator of Black Butler. You play as a student attending magic at Night Raven Academy, which is like Hogwarts if Hogwarts’ whole vibe was Disney villains. And, just like at Hogwarts, your experience at the Night Raven Academy will be couched in a “dorm” which is the direct equivalent of a Hogwarts House.

However, Night Raven Academy’s dorms are all “twisted” — their word — from Disney villains which emcompass both the classic era and the 90s era. The villains themselves will not be present in the game and aren’t even explicitly named, but the inhabitants of their respective dorms will ooze their characteristics. Here are the seven dorms and the Disney villains they harken from:

Heartslabyul Dorm — the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland

Savanaclaw Dorm — Scar from The Lion King

Octavinelle Dorm — Ursula from The Little Mermaid

Scarabia Dorm — Jafar from Aladdin

Pomefiore Dorm — the Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

Ignihyde Dorm — Hades from Hercules

Diasomnia Dorm — Maleficient from Sleeping Beauty

You can check out the crests of all the dorms on the Twisted-Wonderland website. Disney Twisted-Wonderland will release for mobile in the US and Canada on January 20, 2022.