All Shimmer recipes in Terraria

The mysterious liquid in Terraria, aptly named Shimmer has been shown to have transmutative properties. Mainly found in the Aether biome, most items that get submerged in Shimmer will become something else. Moreover, even monsters and NPCs can get a new look after coming into contact with it. But the main use for Shimmer are the various Shimmer recipes that involve items. So we have gathered a full list of items that transmute when thrown into Shimmer, and the resulting items you can get from them.

Full list of Shimmer recipes in Terraria

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make the items transmute once thrown into Shimmer, all you need to do is remove them from your inventory and throw them into the liquid. The item will then submerge, and after a short pause, pop out from the liquid, giving you a chance to snatch it.