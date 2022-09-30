How to get Terraria’s new liquid, Shimmer

The new update for Terraria, patch 1.4.4 Labor of Love, has greatly expanded the late mid- and end-game, so naturally, there are even more ways to alter the experience through new items and gadgets. That has also expanded the crafting possibilities, and more specifically, transmutations. A new type of Liquid has been added to the game. The glowing fluorescent stuff is called Shimmer and it has some truly magical properties. But to get it and use it, you’ll have to advance quite a bit into the game. If you’re wondering where to find Shimmer in Terraria and what you can use it for, we have prepared this guide to help you out.

Where to find Shimmer in Terraria

If you’re on the lookout to find the new Shimmer liquid, then you might need a bit of luck first. Shimmer naturally spawns only in Aether Cave biomes, which can be found by digging deep down on the Jungle biome side of your world.

Screenshot by Gamepur

An alternative way of getting Shimmer is through the use of the Bottomless Shimmer Bucket item. This item works exactly like the Bottomless Water Bucket or Bottomless Lava Bucket, meaning that you can use it to create Shimmer pools inside your base. There are two ways to get this item:

By crafting at the Ancient Manipulator crafting station using Bottomless Water Bucket and 10 Luminite Bars.

Alternatively, after defeating the Moon Lord, you can throw a Bottomless Water Bucket into a pool of Shimmer to get the Bottomless Shimmer Bucket.

The effects of Shimmer in Terraria

Shimmer has different transformative effects on items and creatures that it comes into contact with. For example, your player character will get a ‘shimmer debuff’ which will make them freeze until it falls through blocks into free space on the other side. Coins thrown into Shimmer will increase your Luck stat, with the number of coins determining the buff duration. Crafted items thrown into the pool will disassemble into their components. On the other hand, items that have different types (such as Crests and some Bags) can be ‘cycled’ to transmute into different types.

For some humor, you can throw critters into Shimmer (or have them walk in) and they will transform into Faelings. Meanwhile, if you douse NPCs in shimmer, they will transform into a shimmering variant, but this has no effect other than changing the sprites. Enemies that get into shimmer can transform into different types, while those that can’t be transformed will just turn temporarily invisible.

All Shimmer transmutations in Terraria

To transmute an item in Shimmer, the item has to be either thrown in or completely submerged. The transmutation process will expel the new item and make it briefly float so that you can pick it back up.

Original Transmutation result Life Crystal Vital Crystal Life Fruit Aegis Fruit Mana Crystal Arcane Crystal Pink Pearl Galaxy Pearl Fruits Ambrosia Gold Worm Gummy Worm Peddler’s Hat Peddler’s Satchel Spell Tome Advanced Combat Techniques V2 Clentaminator Terraformer (Post Moon Lord) Rod of Discord Rod of Harmony (Post Moon Lord) Critter Faeling Angel statue Aether Monolith Bottomless Water Bucket Bottomless Shimmer Bucket (Post Moon Lord) Town NPC Same NPC with Shimmer variant sprite Any crafted item Disassembled to components Any wood except normal wood Normal Wood Normal wood Dirt Block Any other Liquid (when Shimmer is poured over it) Aetherium Block Most slimes Shimmer Slime Star Cloak Chromatic cloak Can Of Worms Herb Bag Herb Bag Can Of Worms Sparkle Slime Balloon (Thrown) Diva Town Slime Torches Aether Torch Any Campfire Aether Campfire Any Biome Key Matching Biome Chest Any Arrow Shimmer Arrow Whoopie Cushion Gas Trap Used gas trap Gas Trap Zombie Arm Whoopie Cushion Enchanted Sundial Enchanted Moondial Spear Trident Honey Block or Crispy Honey Block Hive Jungle Grass Seed Mushroom Grass Seed Mushroom Grass Seed Jungle Grass Seed Pumpkin Cactus Cactus Pumpkin Zombie Skeleton Vile/Vicious Powder Purification Powder Flare Shimmering Flare Living Wood Wand Finch Staff Any glowing Moss Helium Moss Bewitching Table Alchemy Table Alchemy Table Bewitching Table Pharoah’s robe Flying Carpet Biome Walls Infested Biome Walls Any Hardmode crate Pre-Hardmode crate variant Granite Marble Marble Granite Bamboo Large Bamboo Large Bamboo Bamboo Discount Card Lucky Coin Lucky Coin Gold Ring Gold Ring Discount Card Green/Pink/Blue dungeon brick Ancient Green/Pink/Blue dungeon brick Obsidian brick Ancient obsidian brick Hellstone brick Ancient Hellstone brick

Shimmer can also be used to downgrade some items that are thrown in. When they can’t be downgraded any further, all items will then turn to Stone Blocks, and then Stone Blocks will turn to Dirt Blocks.

Ores thrown into Shimmer downgrade by one tier below, with Luminite being the highest, and Copper being the lowest. However, Demonite, Crimtane, Meteorite, Hellstone, and Hallowed Bar are not affected by Shimmer.

Ore Downgrade result Luminite Chlorophyte Ore Chlorophyte Ore Titanium Ore Titanium Ore Adamantite Ore Adamantite Ore Orichalcum Ore Orichalcum Ore Mythril Ore Mythril Ore Palladium Ore Palladium Ore Cobalt Ore Cobalt Ore Platinum Ore Platinum Ore Gold Ore Gold Ore Tungsten Ore Tungsten Ore Silver Ore Silver Ore Lead Ore Lead Ore Iron Ore Iron Ore Tin Ore Tin Ore Copper Ore Copper Ore Stone Block

The gems thrown into Shimmer follow a similar path as ores, with Diamond being the highest tier, downgrading down to Amethyst. Amber is the only gem that’s unaffected by Shimmer.

Gem Downgrade result Diamond Ruby Ruby Emerald Emerald Sapphire Sapphire Topaz Topaz Amethyst Amethyst Stone Block

Related: How to get the Terraformer in Terraria