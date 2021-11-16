All Shiny Pokémon in Part 2: Shining Pearl event in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is celebrating the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to the Nintendo Switch by hosting a massive week-long event. The event will give everyone the chance to acquire specific Sinnoh Pokémon that have made their way over to Pokémon Go. The event will be split into two parts, the first being about Brilliant Diamond the second part focused on the Pokémon you can find in Shining Pearl. In this guide, we’re going to detail all of the shiny Pokémon you can find during the Part 2: Shining Pearl event in Pokémon Go.

The entire Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event will go from November 16 to 21, but the Part 2: Shining Pearl event will be from November 18 to 21.

All shiny Pokémon in Part 2: Shining Pearl

All wild shiny Pokémon

These are all of the shiny Pokémon you might encounter out in the wild. The best way to find them is by exploring your local neighborhoods, activating incense on your avatar, or using a lure on a PokéStop.

Bagon

Bidoff

Buizel

Buneary

Burmy (Sandy cloak)

Chimchar wearing Dawn’s hat

Glameow

Houndour

Kricketot

Misdreavus

Pinsir

Piplup wearing Dawn’s hat

Slowpoke

Spheal

Turtwig wearing Dawn’s hat

All raid shiny Pokémon

These are all of the shiny Pokémon that can appear during raids.

Bronzor

Cresselia

Drifloon

Lopunny

Shieldon

All egg shiny Pokémon

These are all of the shiny Pokémon you can acquire by hatching eggs. You’ll need to exchange gifts with other players on your friend’s list to receive them.

Bonsly

Budew

Happiny

Mime Jr.

Riolu

All Field Research shiny Pokémon

These are all of the shiny Pokémon you can potentially encounter while completing Field Research tasks. The tasks have a specific Pokémon encounter reward for everyone after you complete them.