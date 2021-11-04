All shiny Pokémon in the Festival of Lights Pokémon Go event

How many shiny Pokémon can you catch?

Image via Niantic

Every event in Pokémon Go features a variety of increased spawns for players to capture. These Pokémon will appear more often, giving everyone a chance to add them to their PokéDex if they haven’t already, and providing players with a suitable method to add more powerful versions of their favorite Pokémon. There’s also the chance for shiny Pokémon to appear in the event. These are all of the Pokémon with shiny versions that will be appearing during the Festival of Lights event in Pokémon Go.

The Festival of Lights event will be happening from November 5 to 14.

All shiny Pokémon for the Festival of Lights event

All shiny wild Pokémon

These are all of the Pokémon with shiny versions that will be appearing in the wild during the Festival of Lights event.

  • Blitzle
  • Darumaka
  • Electrike
  • Magnemite
  • Pikachu
  • Whismur

All shiny Field Research Pokémon

These are all of the shiny Pokémon that will be appearing as Field Research rewards during the Festival of Lights event.

  • Blitzle
  • Darumaka
  • Electabuzz
  • Electrike
  • Magmar
  • Magnemite
  • Vulpix

All shiny raid Pokémon

These are all of the shiny Pokémon that will be appearing in raids during the event.

  • Alolan Raichu
  • Charmander
  • Chinchou
  • Cobalion
  • Electabuzz
  • Magmar
  • Mega Manectric
  • Terrakion
  • Virizion
  • Vulpix

All shiny 7km Egg Pokémon

These are all of the Pokémon with shiny versions you can hatch during the Festival of Lights event. You’ll need to receive these eggs from gifts sent by your friends.

  • Alolan Geodude
  • Budew
  • Chinchou
  • Elekid
  • Magby
  • Pichu
  • Vulpix

© 2021, Gamepur. All rights reserved