All shiny Pokémon in the Festival of Lights Pokémon Go event
How many shiny Pokémon can you catch?
Every event in Pokémon Go features a variety of increased spawns for players to capture. These Pokémon will appear more often, giving everyone a chance to add them to their PokéDex if they haven’t already, and providing players with a suitable method to add more powerful versions of their favorite Pokémon. There’s also the chance for shiny Pokémon to appear in the event. These are all of the Pokémon with shiny versions that will be appearing during the Festival of Lights event in Pokémon Go.
The Festival of Lights event will be happening from November 5 to 14.
All shiny Pokémon for the Festival of Lights event
All shiny wild Pokémon
These are all of the Pokémon with shiny versions that will be appearing in the wild during the Festival of Lights event.
- Blitzle
- Darumaka
- Electrike
- Magnemite
- Pikachu
- Whismur
All shiny Field Research Pokémon
These are all of the shiny Pokémon that will be appearing as Field Research rewards during the Festival of Lights event.
- Blitzle
- Darumaka
- Electabuzz
- Electrike
- Magmar
- Magnemite
- Vulpix
All shiny raid Pokémon
These are all of the shiny Pokémon that will be appearing in raids during the event.
- Alolan Raichu
- Charmander
- Chinchou
- Cobalion
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Mega Manectric
- Terrakion
- Virizion
- Vulpix
All shiny 7km Egg Pokémon
These are all of the Pokémon with shiny versions you can hatch during the Festival of Lights event. You’ll need to receive these eggs from gifts sent by your friends.
- Alolan Geodude
- Budew
- Chinchou
- Elekid
- Magby
- Pichu
- Vulpix