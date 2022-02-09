The Valentine’s Day 2022 event gives you the chance to capture a variety of Pokémon in Pokémon Go. You’ll even have an increased chance of finding Flabébé, the new Pokémon to debut in the mobile game. If you’re keen to use this Pokémon’s evolved form, Florges, in the Master League, we highly recommend going out of your way to catch it. However, there are several other Pokémon appearing in the event, and some of them have shiny versions. In this guide, we’ll cover all shiny Pokémon in Valentine’s Day 2022 event in Pokémon Go.

There are multiple shiny Pokémon appearing in the wild, raids, and you could earn them as Field Research task rewards.

All shiny Pokémon in Valentine’s Day 2022

All wild shiny Pokémon

These are all of the wild Pokémon that have a chance to shiny during the event.

Alomomola

Audino

Chansey

Illumise

Luvdisc

Miltank

Minun

Plusle

Volbeat

Woodbat

All raid shiny Pokémon

These are all of the Pokémon that will be appearing in raids that you can catch that might be shiny during the event.

Audino

Lickitung

Miltank

Registeel

Roselia

All Field Research task shiny Pokémon

These are all of the Pokémon that you could earn as a reward for completing Field Research tasks that might be shiny.