All Shrine of the Coral Tomb journal locations in Sea of Thieves

If you’re looking to get all the shrine commendations in Sea of Thieves, you’ll need to dive into the Shrine of Coral Tomb to get the five journal entries hidden inside. This one is a bit more straightforward than some of the other shrines, but the journals can be easy to overlook if you’re not careful.

Journal 1: Seashell Earring

When you enter the Shrine of the Coral Tomb, the first thing you do is slide down a long waterslide. After you hit the pool at the bottom, swim straight down. The first journal is at the bottom, next to an ammo chest.

Journal 2: A Hidden Kingdom

After this first journal, you’ll need to solve a couple of puzzles to access the next four. These are covered in more depth in our Shrine of the Coral Tomb guide. After solving the first lever puzzle, you gain access to a new area that contains the second set of levers, denoted by the yellow coral around them. Find the yellow lever with the gem symbol beside it. The second journal entry will be on the ground beside it.

Journal 3: The Sea Queen and Her Warrior

Finish solving the second lever puzzle of this shrine. When you pull all three levers in the correct order, a new area will open up. Once you enter it, you’ll quickly spot the third journal entry lying on the ground.

Journal 4: The Whispering Plague

Once you’ve completed all the lever-based puzzles in the Shrine of the Coral Tomb, you will be able to access the last two journals. The water level will rise in the main chamber and give you access to a small room on the west side of Shrine, just above the waterline. You’ll see a wall of skulls. The fourth journal entry will be sat on the floor in front of it.

Journal 5: The Sunken Kingdom

With the water level raised, go up the wooden path, now accessible on the northeast portion of the room. You’ll find the treasure trove of the shrine and a helpful merfolk statue. The final journal entry will be on the ground to the right of the merfolk statue.