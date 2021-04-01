State of Survival Redeem Codes (April 2021)

It’s been over a year since the release of State of Survival, and the game has already been a hit on Android and iOS. In State of Survival, you can redeem several codes to get various items in-game, including Biocaps, Speed Ups, and Search Maps.

Redeeming codes is pretty easy. Just hop in-game and click on your Profile. Go to the Settings option in the Profile menu and click on Gift Redemption. Enter your code and click on Redeem to redeem the code.

While there are many codes available out there, it should be noted that not all of these codes work at all times. The codes have limited time availability, so most of the codes expire pretty soon. Here is a list of currently active and inactive codes for State of Survival Redeem.

Active Codes

sosniko— x1 1K Biocaps, x2 Epic Search Map, x100 200 Chief EXP, x10 Rusty (Fragments,) x300 1K Metal, x300 1K Food and x300 1K Wood.

