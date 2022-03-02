All side quests and errands in Horizon Forbidden West
Take a break from saving the world to help these people out.
As is the case with many open world action-adventure games nowadays, Horizon Forbidden West has quite a few objectives away from the main story quests that you can do to fill your time. Rewards from these side quests and errands will give you plenty of items, unlockables, and points to spend in the skill trees. Here is a full list of every side quest and errand in Horizon Forbidden West in case you are missing any.
Side quests
In total, there are 28 side quests to complete in Horizon Forbidden West.
- Deep Trouble
- The Bristlebacks
- The Twilight Path
- Shadow from the Past
- Shadow in the West
- The Burning Blooms
- Need to Know
- The Roots That Bind
- Thirst for the Hunt
- The Wound in the Sand
- In the Fog
- The Gate of the Vanquished
- The Deluge
- A Soldier’s March
- Blood for Blood
- The Valley of the Fallen
- The Second Verse
- The Blood Choke
- What Was Lost
- Lofty Ambitions
- Boom or Bust
- Breaking Even
- Signal Spike
- Forbidden Legacy
- The Promontory
- A Tribe Apart
- Drowned Hopes
- The Way Home
Errands
Errands are essentially smaller side quests that can be completed much quicker. There are 17 errands in Horizon Forbidden West.
- A Dash of Courage
- A Bigger Boom
- The Enduring
- Signals of the Sun
- Sons of Prometheus Data
- First to Fly
- Call and Response
- Nights and Lights
- Burden of Command
- The Souvenir
- Broken Locks
- Shining Example
- Tides of Justice
- The Music in Metal
- The Oldgrowth
- In Bloom
- A Hunt to Remember