All side quests and errands in Horizon Forbidden West

As is the case with many open world action-adventure games nowadays, Horizon Forbidden West has quite a few objectives away from the main story quests that you can do to fill your time. Rewards from these side quests and errands will give you plenty of items, unlockables, and points to spend in the skill trees. Here is a full list of every side quest and errand in Horizon Forbidden West in case you are missing any.

Side quests

In total, there are 28 side quests to complete in Horizon Forbidden West.

Deep Trouble

The Bristlebacks

The Twilight Path

Shadow from the Past

Shadow in the West

The Burning Blooms

Need to Know

The Roots That Bind

Thirst for the Hunt

The Wound in the Sand

In the Fog

The Gate of the Vanquished

The Deluge

A Soldier’s March

Blood for Blood

The Valley of the Fallen

The Second Verse

The Blood Choke

What Was Lost

Lofty Ambitions

Boom or Bust

Breaking Even

Signal Spike

Forbidden Legacy

The Promontory

A Tribe Apart

Drowned Hopes

The Way Home

Errands

Errands are essentially smaller side quests that can be completed much quicker. There are 17 errands in Horizon Forbidden West.