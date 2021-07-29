All Sigrblot Festival items and where to turn in Sigrblot tokens in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
With any free content festival in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Sigrblot has several activities you can complete to earn exclusive Sigrblot tokens. These tokens are what you’re going to be using to turn in to Norvid and earn exclusive rewards. Sigrblot is going to be happening from July 29 to August 19, and after that, it’ll be gone, so make sure to grab the items before they vanish. This guide details all Sigrblot Festival items and where to turn in Sigrblot tokens in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Where to turn in Sigrblot tokens
Like the previous festival events, you’ll be speaking with Norvid to exchange your festival tokens for exclusive items. You can find Norvid close to the center of the bonfire, nearby the brawling arena.
All Sigrblot festival items
These are all of the Sigrblot festival items you can acquire during the event using festival tokens.