With any free content festival in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Sigrblot has several activities you can complete to earn exclusive Sigrblot tokens. These tokens are what you’re going to be using to turn in to Norvid and earn exclusive rewards. Sigrblot is going to be happening from July 29 to August 19, and after that, it’ll be gone, so make sure to grab the items before they vanish. This guide details all Sigrblot Festival items and where to turn in Sigrblot tokens in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Where to turn in Sigrblot tokens

Like the previous festival events, you’ll be speaking with Norvid to exchange your festival tokens for exclusive items. You can find Norvid close to the center of the bonfire, nearby the brawling arena.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Sigrblot festival items

These are all of the Sigrblot festival items you can acquire during the event using festival tokens.

Hunting Falcon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Skrofnung (short sword)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Baldr’s Offering

Screenshot by Gamepur

Watch Tower

Screenshot by Gamepur

Flame and Steel tattoo (face)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Flame and Steel tattoo (chest)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Flame and Steel tattoo (right arm)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Flame and steel tattoo (left arm)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Flame and steel tattoo (back)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sigrblot Hair (dark brown)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sigrblot Hair (light brown)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sigrblot Hair (blond)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sigrblot Hair (red)