Baldur’s Gate 3: All Skills & How They Work

Whenever your character wants to learn about something in Baldur’s Gate 3, they typically need to make a skill check. Is there a trap nearby? They may perform an Insight or an Investigation check. Is someone hurt, and your character wants to see if they can heal the nasty wound? They make a Medicine check.

A character will specialize in a handful of skills, but you can’t expect everyone in your party to be perfect at everything. You want a good, balanced party to succeed properly throughout the campaign. Here’s what you need to know about how all skills and how they work in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Every Skill & What They Do in Baldur’s Gate 3

Every skill you roll on in Baldur’s Gate 3 has an associated Ability point. For example, if your character wants to perform a Sleight of Hand roll, the roll can get an increased or decreased based on if your character is proficient in the skill, and if they get a bonus based on their Dexterity score. It can be challenging to keep track of them all, and you may need to consult your trusty Character Sheet throughout the campaign before making a roll.

These are all of the Skill Checks you can make in Baldur’s Gate 3, and the associated Ability Scores that give them a benefit.

All Charisma Skills in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are all the skills that use Charisma as the ability modifier.

Skill Check Skill Description Deception During a conversation, your character may need to lie or bend the truth to gain another’s favor. Intimidation While gentle words can work, some characters respond just as well to threats. Your character can insist on a threat against another person, not to physically harm them, but use their physical size and presence to break another’s will without lifting a finger. Performance Playing an instrument or acting in front of a crowd without missing a distinct stroke takes time. Your character knows how to woo a crowd and command it with authority. Persuasion Not everyone you meet is willing to do something for you. But your character has a silver tongue, and they convince another that by helping you, they’re helping everyone.

All Dexterity Skills in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are all the skills that use Dexterity as the ability modifier.

Skill Check Skill Description Acrobatics Similar to Athletics, Acrobatics is your character’s more physical performance in situations. Unlike Athletics, when performing an Acrobatics skill check, your character shows off their flexibility, prowess, or balance. Sleight of Hand Being able to remove a key from a guard’s belt loop is no easy task, and with a little sleight of hand, your character can do it without ever being noticed. Stealth You can hide in the shadows before anyone notices your presence. Being able to hide before an encounter gives your character a surprise round and gives them an advantage.

All Intelligence Skills in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are all the skills that use Intelligence as the ability modifier.

Skill Check Skill Description Arcana Your character’s knowledge of Arcana can help them suss out the precise origins of an object or inform the party of a magically locked chest that would otherwise harm them should they attempt to open it. History Certain names and objects have made their mark on history. Your character is well versed in what’s happened in the world and remembers them in detail. Investigation With a keen eye, your character can look around a room to learn the truth of what’s happening. They might be able to notice a nearby trap or point out that there’s a hidden passageway protected by a bookcase. Nature What’s the difference between a mushroom you can eat and another that can restrain you to bed in a few days? Your character has spent time outside the walls of civilization, and they know how to live off the land without worry. Religion Religion plays a critical role in the world, and there are many deities that people call upon for aid. Clerics can invoke the name of one they wish to give them power, and your character can tell the history of that religion, their domain, and what they stand for.

All Strength Skills in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are all the skills that use Strength as the ability modifier.

Skill Check Skill Description Athletics Do you want your character to reach a certain height, or jump across a small gap? They need to have decent athletics, which can be used in combat or out of combat. Having a decent form of athletics can assist a character when they fall to the ground, preventing them from landing prone and remaining upright, ready to fight.

All Wisdom Skills in Baldur’s Gate 3

These are all the skills that use Wisdom as the ability modifier.