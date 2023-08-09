Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Complete Investigate the Suspicious Toys in BG3

When you enter Baldur’s Gate for the first time in Baldur’s Gate 3, there will be several refugees who are arriving in the city after the army of the Absolute rushes toward the city. Tensions are high everywhere, and one particular man, Arfur Gregorio, is extremely anxious about what he’s keeping in his basement.

You can choose to allow the refugees to remain in Arfur’s house or not when you first meet him outside his house. However, he has a heavily protected basement, and it contains a secret about the toys he’s been giving to the refugees. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Investigate the Suspicious Toys in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Investigate the Suspicious Toys Quest Steps in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You might happen about the Investigate the Suspicious Toys quest differently than I did for your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. For me, I had sided with the refugees, and told Arfur to beat it, who promptly left his home for others to use after a Persuasion check. However, I learned he was anxious about something in his basement. I discovered a hatch to the basement in the last room in the house, and dove instead.

Arfur’s basement is an incredibly dangerous area. There are multiple traps and trip fireworks waiting for you down here. Thankfully, my character was a Monk and a Rogue, and they had a good chance of navigating this basement, but some Baldur’s Gate 3 characters will struggle more than others. You want to reach the other side and locate a small chest that you can disarm, and check inside. There, you’ll realize that Arfur is being blackmailed to do something vile to the toys meant for the refugees.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to Find Dangerous Toy Donations in Baldur’s Gate 3

Now that your character knows that they need to be on the lookout for these dangerous toys, tracking down where to find them is a challenge. Unfortunately, none of the proper evidence is in Arfur’s basement. Instead, you’ll need to make your way to the southeast of Arfur’s mansion and head on over to the Requisitioned Barn with your Baldur’s Gate 3 group. Rather than sneak in, speak with the guard at the front, and pass a Persusisuan Check to let you inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The guard should let you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 group enter the barn, and then you have to track down where to find those toys. I was able to search them in the far back of the barn, and it helped that my party members pointed out that a particular crate was full of traps, highlighting it as the one with the dangerous toys.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Someone in your group will need to disarm the crate of explosive toys. After you’ve disarmed the crate, speak with the guard, and he’ll agree that you were able to find some explosives. He’ll need to search the other donations that have appeared in the barn but he does ask that you find out who did this. You will need to track down Arfur and bring him to justice in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find Arfur’s Location in Baldur’s Gate 3

Tracking down Arfur to learn why he made the explosive toys is tough in Baldur’s Gate 3. It won’t happen for you immediately, and I recommend waiting until you progress through Baldur’s Gate and get used to the city before worrying about it too much. Eventually, he’s going to appear in the front area of Baldur’s Gate, in the Sharess’ Caress, next to the South Span of Wyrm’s Crossing. You can find him in the back from the Sharess’ Caress, behind the curtains.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can make the decision to accept the gold that Arfur offers to you to forget the entire situation, or you can continue investigating the suspicious toys in Baldur’s Gate 3. To do this, press to him that you’re there to make sure he’s brought to justice. Arfur will share that someone, a group, would have killed him had the refused to not do what he did. You and your party can press who ‘they’ are, and Arfur will refuse to tell. Use an Intimidation Skill Check to force him to tell you, and you’ll get a pass to the lower cities of Baldur’s Gate.

Arfur pointed us in the direction of Felogyr’s Fireworks, in the lower cities of Baldur’s Gate. We’ll need to make our way down there, using the pass he provided my group, to see what’s happening.

Where to Find Felogyr’s Fireworks in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the Basilisk Gate in the lower cities, head to the southwest, and you’ll find the front area of Felogyr’s Fireworks. When you enter inside, you’ll have the chance to use the password that Arfur gave you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 group following your interrogation with him. When you use it with the person in front, you’ll be invited to the top floor of the building, and you begin the final phase of your plans.

You will gain access to the second floor, but not the third one. Instead, you can slip into the corner of the second floor, have one of your party members slip into Stealth, and try to navigate upstairs. The guards up there talk about how they’re dealing with rusted pipes, which potentially give you an opportunity to stop this operation without combat.

However, if you’d prefer combat, you can start fighting them immediately, and make your way through the workshop. Defeating everyone inside the building, and blowing up their workshop, is a good way to complete the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is important to note that you can sneak your way into the third floor and steal from Tomboldt the Pallid, who has an important note on him. The note gives you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 group knowledge about the explosives they’ve placed underneath the Iron Thorne, and you can use this to your advantage in the future.