Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Make a Deal with Orin in BG3?

Orin is one of the final antagonists that you’ll be facing off against in Baldur’s Gate 3. Unlike Gortash, Orin is much more animalistic in nature, and driven by her passion for killing, while also seeking to appeal to her god, Bhaal.

Eventually, like Gortash, Orin will approach you and your group with a deal. The deal involves you turning on Gortash, and bringing his Netherstone to her rather than siding with him. Together, the two of you will paint the streets of Baldur’s Gate in blood, or you can choose to defy her. Should you make a deal with Orin in Baldur’s Gate 3?

What Happens When You Complete the Deal with Orin in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you choose to side with Orin, you’ll need to take out Gortash in Baldur’s Gate 3. Orin will recommend that you attempt to disable the Steel Watch, the protective guard that Gortash has run through Baldur’s Gate, that aid in many of the guards walking throughout the streets. How you do this is up to you, but you’ll go through the Avenge the Ironhands or Save the Gondians questlines to see it through to the end and dispatch it.

From there, you’ll be fighting against Gortash who is in Wyrm’s Rock Fortress, and you’ll have to find a way to sneak into the building, get Gortash alone, and fight against him. He won’t be an easy confrontation. After defeating him and grabbing his Netherstone, you’ll have the chance to choose to work with Orin, and then you can reach the end of the game by attempting to control the elder brain with her and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party.

What Happens When You Don’t Side with Orin in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you choose to defy Orin, you might be putting your party member that she’s taken at risk in Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll also have the track her down, and the best way to do this is by following the various murders that have been happening in Baldur’s Gate. You should be able to do this by going through the Investigate the Murders questline provided by Gortash after meeting him in Wyrm’s Rock Fortress. You’ll stop the various murders happening in Baldur’s Gate and learn how to enter the temple of Bhaal underneath the city.

When you reach the temple of Bhaal, you’ll encounter Orin. You’ll have to quickly complete a Skill Check to save your companion’s life before Orin can sacrifice them, and then there will be a quick encounter against Orin where she transforms into the slayer. Upon defeating her, you’ll have saved your party member and prevented Orin from going through with her plans to murder nearly everyone in Baldur’s Gate.

Is It Better to Side With Orin or Not Make a Deal in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Between the two options, it all comes down to your playthrough in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’d like to see what happens by siding with Orin and going through with her plan to control the elder brain alongside her, it might be an interesting outcome, but it won’t be one many of your companions will agree with. Honestly, between the two, it’s better to side against Orin in every way.

She wants to kill half the city of Baldur’s Gate purely to appease Bhaal. Although Gortash is your enemy, partially siding with him to prevent Orin from gaining any control feels like the best option, but your character might agree with her if they also believe in Bhaal.